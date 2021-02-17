Global Impact on MICROENCAPSULATED PESTICIDESMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.34% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 712 million by the end of 2024.

The Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Industry has been categorized on the basis of product, crop type, technology, application, and region. Based on product, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, and others. The insecticides segment dominated the global market in 2017 due to significant adoption rate and easy degradability. In addition to this, low leaching property of the product and major companies focusing on the development of insecticides formulation through R&D activities further drive the market growth. The herbicides segment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years due to surging demand for the product in controlling weed growth.

Market Segmentation

The global microencapsulated pesticides market has been categorized based on product, crop type, application, technology, and region.

By product, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been classified into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, others.

Based on crop type, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been divided into cereals and grains, oilseed and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamental.

Based on technology, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segmented into physical, chemical, physio-chemical, and others. The physical segment is further classified into centrifugal extrusion and vibrational nozzle. The chemical segment is further bifurcated into polymerization and interfacial polycondensation. The physio-chemical segment is further divided into ionotropic gelation and supercritical fluid precipitation.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been studied across the five regions —Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The European market held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to government initiatives on consumption of controlled spraying of pesticides and increased focus on product innovation. Germany is the major contributor in the region owing to ban on certain toxic pesticides and due to the presence of major companies such as Bayer AG and BASF SE serving microencapsulated pesticides in nearby countries. Austria, France, Belgium, and Italy are other regions contributing to regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis

ECOSAFE NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. (Canada), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto Company (US), FMC Corporation. (US), ADAMA (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), BotanoCap (Israel), Reed Pacific Pty Limited (Australia), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (US), McLaughlin Gormley King Company (US), GAT Microencapsulation (Austria), and Belchim Crop Protection (Belgium) are some of the key players operating in the global microencapsulated pesticides market.

