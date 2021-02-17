Global Impact on AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Agricultural biologicals are derived from natural sources like plants, animals, or microbes. They are considered comparatively safe and do not leave the residues on the crops. The increasing awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of biologicals has increased the demand for agricultural biologicals. They are used as a replacement for toxic pesticides and fertilizers. Growing demand for organic food products is the primary driver for organic farming, thus, boosting the demand for agricultural biologicals. However, the limited availability of the agricultural biologicals has restrained the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global agricultural biologicals market has been segmented based on type, source, mode of application, crop type, and region.

By type, the global agricultural biologicals market has been bifurcated into biopesticides, and bio-stimulants, and biofertilizers.

Based on the source, the global agricultural biologicals market has been classified as microbials, biochemicals, and others.

Based on the mode of application, the global agricultural biologicals market has been categorized as foliar sprays, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others.

Based on crop type, the global agricultural biologicals market has been divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

The global agricultural biologicals market has been studied with regards to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American agricultural biologicals market has further been categorized as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European agricultural biologicals market has been divided into Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe. The agricultural biologicals market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The agricultural biologicals market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Valent Biosciences (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Arysta LifeScience (Japan)

Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)

DowDuPont (US)

Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Certis USA LLC (US)

Valagro (Italy)

Isagro (Italy)

Biolchim (Italy)

Agrinos (US)

Agrilife (India)

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the market for agricultural biologicals during the forecast period. Growing adoption of organic farming in the country has resulted in increased demand for the agricultural biologicals in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are contributing significantly to the increasing demand in Asia-Pacific.

