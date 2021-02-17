Global Opioids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Leading Market Players

Sanofi SA (France), Pfizer Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Allergan Inc. (US), Purdue Pharma L.P. (US), West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Jordan), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Egalet Corporation (US), Janssen Global Services, LLC (US), Vertice Pharma LLC (UK), Mallinckrodt (Surrey), and others.

Opioids Market Overview

The global opioids market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 19,554.49 million in 2017. Opioids are a type of narcotic pain medications that are used to treat moderate to severe pain medications. According to the National Health Interview Survey 2017, 25.3 million Americans suffer from chronic pain daily and 23.4 million people reported their pain as severe.

Segmentation Analysis

The global opioids market, by product, has been segmented into extended-release/long-acting opioids and immediate-release/short-acting opioids. The extended-release opioid segment is further segmented into oxycodone, oxymorphone, morphine, hydromorphone, and others. The extended-release opioid segment accounted for a value of USD 12,750.91 million in 2017. The immediate-release opioid segment is further segmented into codeine, hydrocodone, fentanyl, morphine, and others. The market, by application, can be segmented into pain relief, anesthesia, cough suppression, diarrhea suppression, and de-addiction. On the basis of end user, the global opioids market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies, and academic research institutes.

Table of Content

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Use Of Opioids For Disease Condition Causing Chronic Pains Such As Cancers, Arthritis, Lower Back Pain, And Fibromyalgia

4.2.2 Favorable Reimbursement Policies For Palliative Care In Developed Regions

4.2.3 Substantial Rise In Road Accidents, Trauma, And Surgical Procedures

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Addiction And Death Cases Due To Overdose Of Opioid 26

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Reconsideration Of Prescribing Opioid Analgesics Due To Rising Awareness About Opioids Misuse, Abuse, And Overdose Has Prompted Many Stakeholders

List of Tables

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS

TABLE 2 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

TABLE 3 GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET FOR EXTENDED-RELEASE OPIOID, BY REGION, 2015–2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET FOR EXTENDED-RELEASE OPIOID, BY TYPE, 2015–2023 (USD MILLION)

