Global Impact on FEED AMINO ACIDSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The global feed amino acids market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising consumption of animal meat. Amino acids are the building blocks for proteins and substrates for synthesis of low molecular weight substances. Essential amino acids, such as lysine and tryptophan, participate in cell signaling, gene expression, and metabolic regulation in animals. Thus, amino acids in feed are considered to be more vital than just protein involvement in an animal diet.

Amino acid deficiency in animals can weaken their immune system. Feed formulated with amino acid help in reducing emission of nitrogen from animal manure, thereby, creating a healthy environment; thus, acting as a key market driver. The factors that affect the level of amino acid content in animal feed are animal species and breed, age, gender, physical activity, body protein formation level, and health status, among others. Other factors boosting the growth of feed amino acids industry include improved efficiency of nutrients, along with growth, development, reproduction, lactation, and well-being in animals. Due to such factors, poultry owners and cattle raisers are creating a huge demand for amino acids in animal feed.

Segmentation

The global feed amino acids market has been segmented into type, livestock, form, and region.

The market based on type has been segmented into lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, and others.

The market has been segmented by livestock into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others.

The market has been segmented by form into dry and liquid.

The market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The feed amino acids market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European feed amino acids market has been classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

The feed amino acids market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The feed amino acids market in Rest of the World has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key players

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co.,Inc. (Japan), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (China), Novus International (US), and Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China) are some of the key players in the global feed amino acids market.

Global Market, by Type

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Others

Global Market, by Livestock

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

Global Market, by Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

