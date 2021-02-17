Virtual Machine Backup And Recovery Market By Technology, Application, Specification, User Demand, Types, Opportunities, Growth and Revenue 2024

Market Segmentation

The global virtual machine backup and recovery market can be segregated on the basis of agent type, organization size, vertical, deployment, and region.

On the grounds of agent type, the global virtual machine backup and recovery market can be divided into agentless and agent-based.

On the grounds of organization size, the global virtual machine backup and recovery market can be divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

On the grounds of vertical, the global virtual machine backup and recovery market can be divided into banking, IT and telecommunication, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, and others.

On the grounds of deployment, the global virtual machine backup and recovery market can be divided into cloud and on-premise.

Regional Analysis

As per the study by MRFR, the global market is estimated to be dominated by North America. The North American market is likely to acquire the largest market share owing to the growing adoption of virtual machines. Among all nations, the US is likely to make the most substantial contribution to expanding the market. Besides, the established players take initiatives to expand the market. Tactics like partnerships, mergers and acquisition are the most used strategies.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market during the assessment period. The virtual machine backup is in a significant demand which is likely to enlarge the market size. As per the study, the APAC region is estimated to the fastest-growing region during the assessment period. There has been a rise in the adoption across several industries which is likely to drive the regional market.

