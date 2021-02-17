Global Impact on FISHMEALSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The global fishmeal market is expected to register 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 9.08 billion by the end of 2024. Fishmeal are products made from fishes, which are widely used as fertilizers and feeds. Fishmeal is prepared by cooking and pressing the raw fish or fish trimmings, which is then dried and milled to obtain fishmeal in cake or powdered form. Fishmeal contains high amounts of essential amino acids and protein, which can be easily digested by the livestock, including aquatic animals. Additionally, it also contains an ample amount of fatty acids and other minerals, which are essential for the growth of various livestock. These factors are driving the growth of global fishmeal market during the forecast period.

Fishmeal is extensively used as a fertilizer as it is a rich source of organic nitrogen, which helps plants grow at a faster rate, which is expected to fuel the growth of global fishmeal market. Moreover, the increasing demand for protein additives in animal feed is anticipated to boost the growth of global fishmeal market. However, the increase in the number of substitutes for fishmeal may hinder the growth of the global fishmeal market.

Segmentation

The global fishmeal market has been segmented based on application, livestock, source, and region.

On the basis of source, the global fishmeal market has been segmented into salmon & trout, marine fish, crustaceans, tilapia, and others.

The global fishmeal market has been bifurcated, on the basis of livestock, into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, and others.

The global fishmeal market has been classified, based on application, as fertilizers, feed, and others.

The global fishmeal market has been analyzed for four key regions– North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The fishmeal market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The fishmeal market in Europe has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

The fishmeal market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The fishmeal market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Croda International Plc. (UK), Empresas Copec S.A. (Chile), Biomega AS (Norway), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), Omega Protein Corporation (US), FMC Corporation (US), Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Calysta, Inc. (U.S.), Pioneer Fishing (Pty), Ltd. (South Africa), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS (Norway), Sarma Fish S.A.R.L (Morocco), Animalfeeds International Corporation (USA), Alpha Atlantique (Morocco), and Novus International Inc. (US) are some of the key players operating in the global fishmeal market.

Application: Secondary Applications and MRFR Analysis

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global fishmeal market and grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing livestock raising activities. Moreover, the commercialization of aquaculture activities in various countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan is predicted to fuel the growth of the fishmeal market in this region.

