Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report 2020-2026

The demand for pumpkin candles has increased in the last couple of years globally. Pumpkins are spicy scented candles that help in removing unpleasant odors. Additionally, such scented candles act as home decoration products, which is increasing their popularity exponentially. The increasing trend of scented candles, especially in western countries, is driving the overall pumpkin candles market. Its application across aromatherapies and massages is triggering the growth of the market in the last couple of years.

Additionally, increasing disposable income, growth of organized retail sectors, and the advent of e-commerce channels, especially many home furnishing websites, have led to the growth of the pumpkin candles market across the globe. In the developing regions, increasing urbanization, growth in the millennial population, coupled with the emergence of many candle manufacturers, have led to the growth of the market. Adoption of western cultures in many emerging economies, especially in urban cities, has resulted in the rising sales of such scented cables whereas, in the developed regions, such scented candles are perceived as luxury decorative and gift items. Candles that are made from non-toxic materials such as beeswax and soy wax are increasingly gaining popularity in those regions. Furthermore, continuous product launches by some of the key market players/manufacturers have resulted in keeping the pumpkin candles market trendy. For instance, Yankee Candles in October 2020 launched a limited edition pumpkin patch during the Halloween season. Similarly, Marks & Spencer’s in September 2020 launched its Spiced Pumpkin Scented Light Up Candle.

Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a surge in demand for pumpkin candles across the globe. Owing to the lockdown restriction due to the COVID-19 outbreak, people are spending more time in the home and focusing more on home decoration. Additionally, the seasonal demand for pumpkin candles due to Halloween celebrations is further anticipated to boost the market during the review period. However, this sudden increase in demand for pumpkin candles is only for a temporary period and is expected to normalize once the outbreak decreases.

Beeswax and Soy wax materials to dominate the pumpkin candles: Paraffin wax is the most common form of material used in candles. However, paraffin candles, when burned, releases highly toxic benzene and toluene, which is harmful for the environment. Hence, manufacturers are looking for toxic-free materials such as beeswax and soy wax. Demand for such types of materials is anticipated to increase during the review period.

A surge in demand for premium candles: The demand for premium scented candles is anticipated to increase, especially in the North American and European countries. Additionally, most premium candles are made from toxin-free materials, and hence, the demand for premium candles is anticipated to increase.

Easy Availability of pumpkin candles in Store-Based distribution channels: The easy accessibility of pumpkin candles in store-based distribution channels has resulted in its dominance. Additionally, the increasing number of store-based channels for sale and purchase of pumpkin candles worldwide, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores as well as several other local stores, have resulted in the dominance of store-based distribution channels. However, during the COVID-19 outbreak, individuals prefer online purchases. E-commerce companies are also providing discounts and various options to promote a healthy and safer way of purchases.

