Global Impact on RTD SPIRITSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

RTD Spirit Market Overview

RTD spirit Market is the dilution of hard liquor with fruit flavors and other drinks and packed for direct consumption. Cocktail has gained much popularity among the consumers which has influenced the manufacturers to come up with innovative RTD spirits in the market. Various flavorings are added to make the liquor flavored. In some cases, sugar or honey is also added to the alcohol to enhance its flavor. RTD spirits majorly have a base of vodka, tequila, whiskey, rum and others.

Alcoholic spirits are popularly consumed by the youth generations which is a significant driver of the RTD Spirits Industry. Changing lifestyle and adoption of the modern trends has influenced the high sale of RTD spirits in the alcoholic beverages market. Increase in disposable income is having a positive impact on this market. Rising demands for fortified and refreshing flavored alcoholic beverages is anticipated to further have a positive effect in this market across the globe.

Downstream analysis

By type, RTD Spirits Market is segmented into whiskey, rum, vodka, tequila, gin, and others. Among all, vodka is found to hold major share based on high consumer preference. However, whiskey and rum are anticipated to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the packaging material, RTD Spirits Market is segmented into glass, metal, and others. Among them, glass segment is projected to dominate the market and have substantial growth over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, RTD Spirits Market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade distribution channel. Among them, off-trade distribution channel is dominating the market and is witnessed to continue its dominance over the estimated period. However, on-trade distribution channel segment is also seen to grow eventually.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the RTD Spirit Market

Diageo Plc. (U.K.)

Asahi Breweries, Ltd. (Japan)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Pernod Ricard SA (France)

Halewood International Limited (U.K)

The Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The global RTD Spirit Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. U.K., Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands are major contributors to the growth of RTD spirit market in this region. Growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages in the U.S. is driving the growth of RTD spirits in North America.

