Worldwide Analysis on Diabetic Nephropathy Market Forecast to 2023

Diabetic nephropathy or diabetic kidney disease is a kidney disease among diabetic patients. It leads to kidney damage and kidney failure if left untreated. It is one of the important causes of End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD), which affecting majority of the patients across the globe. The disease condition can be diagnosed using urine test and blood test and can be treated with the help of medications.

Diabetes has become serious problems leading to various disease and damages various vital organs such as the kidney. The market for diabetic nephropathy is expected to exhibit exponential growth and is driven by increasing demand for various diagnostic services with an increase in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe and rising importance of chronic disease management among the healthcare professionals. Furthermore, demand for technologically advanced urine and blood tests for diagnosis also fuels the market growth.

The Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global market are Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan) and others.

Regional Analysis

The American market for diabetic nephropathy is found to be increasing with an increasing prevalence of diabetic nephropathy and concentration of major medical device manufacturer in North America. The U.S. leads the market with medical device sector achieving tremendous growth in diagnostic imaging and increasing emphasis on continuous health monitoring and early diagnosis. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, nearly 118,000 people in the United States started treatment for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). As per the National Chronic Kidney Disease, in the U.S., 30 million people or 15% of adults are expected to have chronic kidney disease. Moreover, the market growth is also accelerated by well-established medical devices sector and increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic devices.

In Europe, potential development in the healthcare industry, increasing research activities and rising prevalence of kidney disease are a key driver of the market growth during the forecast period. In major European economies such as Germany and France, the market is driven by an emphasis on early diagnosis of renal disease and extensive use of X-ray, MRI, and diagnostic tests for various chronic disease and huge investment in diagnostics drive the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the diabetic nephropathy market is expected to exhibit upright growth which is governed by factors such as the rising awareness about kidney diseases and their risk factors and increasing government support for healthcare diagnostic sectors. Also, the rise in geriatric population with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity boost the market growth during the review period. In China, ever-increasing geriatric population and growth of medical devices sector are two major factors contributing to the market growth.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is driven by a rise in a number of diagnostic services and increasing focus on the growth of healthcare industry. In Africa, there is a need to determine demand and supply gap in healthcare including both the diagnostic and treatment services in remote areas, along with awareness about chronic diseases.

Segmentation

The global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, indication, and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood test, urine tests, imaging tests, renal function testing and kidney biopsy.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medications, kidney dialysis, and transplant. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into Diabetes 1 and Diabetes 2.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic center, research institutes, and others.

