Global Impact on AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Overview

Agricultural Adjuvants Market is a broad term that embraces ingredients added to products used for crop protection to enhance pesticide activity, modify characteristics of the product formulation, or to modify the characteristics of a spray solution. An agricultural adjuvant is added to a pesticide product or pesticide spray mixture to enhance the p

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Industry help in enhancing the effectiveness of pesticide products which in turn improves fertility, crop protection, and plant growth regulation. Increasing population and growing demand for food have led to high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market. Moreover, rising demand for agrochemicals globally is majorly boosting the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.

The Major Players in The Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

AkzonobelV. (Netherlands)

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Dow Corning Corp. (U.S.)

Croda International PLC (U.K)

Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)

Adjuvant Plus Inc. (Canada)

Helena Chemical (U.S.)

Downstream analysis

Agricultural adjuvants market is segmented on the basis of types such as activator adjuvants, utility adjuvants, and others. Among them, the activator adjuvants are anticipated to be dominating the market. Increased demand for natural surfactants is majorly contributing to the growth of the activator adjuvants market.

Based on the application, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Among all, the herbicides segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for herbicides in the market. However, the fungicides segment is anticipated to have a steady growth over the coming years.

