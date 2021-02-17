Global Talent Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2023

Affective computing is the area of study linked with cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. Affective computing is a process of collecting data from facial expressions, voice inputs, and body language to measure the level of human emotions.

A major area of progress in affective computing market is the design of computational devices having emotional measurement capabilities for simulating human emotions.

Key Players

Some of the key players in affective computing market include Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Saffron Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Elliptic Labs A/S (Norway), Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Pyreos Limited (Scotland), Softkinetic Systems (Belgium), and SiteCorp. (The Netherlands).

SegmentsOther players in market are Dream Face Technologies (U.S.), Gesturetek(U.S.), Palantir Technologies(U.S.), Affectiva (U.S.), Emotional Recognition(U.K), Numenta (U.S.), CrowdEmotion(U.K), SRI International (U.S.), Feel Wristband (Sentio Solutions)(U.S.), and Vokaturi (The Netherlands) among others

The Affective Computing Market is segmented by type, vertical, deployment, and organization size.

On the basis of type, the affective computing market is divided into hardware, software (analytics software, enterprise software, facial feature extraction, gesture recognition, speech recognition, and others). Enterprise software provides business-oriented tools such as online payment processing and automated billing systems. The enterprise software is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Facial feature extraction is a part of face recognition technology that defines the process of locating specific regions, points, landmarks, or curves/contours in a 2-D or a 3-D image. The segment facial expression, at present, is dominating the market of affective computing.

On the basis of vertical, the affective computing market is segmented into retail, transportation & logistics, IT &Telecom, public sector, BSFI, and others. The retail sector is dominating the market by using data analytics, and sensors to understand consumer behavior for taking better decisions. Affective computing is also used in logistics for planning, implementing, and controlling the effective and efficient flow of goods and services from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This is expected to help logistics and transportation to show the highest growth rate.

