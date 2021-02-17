Global Industrial Lubricants Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Insights:

Industrial lubricants reduce friction between objects, regulate temperature, modify surface properties and remove debris. The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to see better profitability and expand at a CAGR of 2.4% during the assessment period of 2017-2022, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in an in-depth study. The global industrial lubricants market stood at USD 56.87 Bn in 2016.

Also Read : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2958

Industrial lubricants are used to ensure smooth machinery functioning and reduce maintenance across various industry verticals. Industrial lubricants market is likely to be driven robustly by expansion in key end-use industries such as chemicals manufacturing, food processing, and electronics.

Automotive lubricants account for the majority demand of industrial lubricants market. Expanding automotive industry and an increase in total vehicle population has fostered market growth. Additionally, the burgeoning manufacturing industry driven by heightened demand for manufactured goods has generated high demand for industrial lubricants.

Also Read: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/industrial-lubricants-market-emerging-technologies-regional-trends-growth-competitor-strategy-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2022-4n3bxqk753pq

Industry Segmentation:

The global industrial lubricants market has been segmented based on type and end user.

By Type, the global industrial lubricants market has been segmented into hydraulic lubricants, gear lubricants, compressor lubricants, metalworking fluids, and others. The hydraulic lubricants segment is dominating the market. Continuous demand from the mining and construction industry due to the cost advantage it provides over other lubricants is driving the growth of the segment. However, due to rising metal consumption in the automotive industry, the metalworking fluids segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Also Read: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/industrial-lubricants-market-emerging_27.html

By End User, the global Industrial Lubricants Market has been segmented into automotive, manufacturing, power generation, heavy industries, and others. The automotive segment is leading the market while the power generation segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the power generation segment can be credited to towering energy demands across the globe.

Competitive landscape:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Total S.A.

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP p.l.c.

PetroChina Company Limited

LUKOIL

Fuchs Petrolub AG

Sinopec Limited

Industry Updates:

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/enhanced-vision-systems-market-size-2021-global-industry-analysis-sales-revenue-business-insights-dynamics-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-27

February 2019- researchers at the University of Delaware have created a strategy to make renewable lubricant base oils from non-food biomass such as wood, switch grass and other sustainable, organic waste. This would help to considerably reduce the environmental footprint of industrial lubricants.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global Industrial Lubricants Market and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia and Indonesia are among the major markets for Industrial Lubricants in the Asia Pacific region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization driving the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, increasing passenger car sales owing to increasing disposable income in Southeast Asian countries are also expected to contribute to automotive lubricants growth.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/water-treatment-system-market-2021-industry-size-trends-growth-analysis-competitor-strategy-top-companies-segmentation-and-forecast-research-2021-01-11

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/