Global Impact on FEED PIGMENTSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Snapshot

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global negative pressure wound therapy market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%, garnering a substantial market value during the review period from 2018 to 2023.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, along with growing fatalities owing to the accidents, are projected to be the most significant factors driving the global negative pressure wound therapy market 2020. Besides, numerous benefits of negative pressure therapy, such as accelerated wound healing period and reduced risk of pathogenic infection, are some vital factors enhancing its demand. Further, the other advantages, such as reducing the number of dressing changes and increased blood flow to the wounded part while drawing out excess fluids at the same time, are anticipated to accelerate the demand notably.

On the contrary, the expenses associated with therapy and lack of expertise are predicted to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, continuous technical development, along with the aforementioned factors are likely to counter the impeding factors.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Segmentation

The segment evaluation of the global negative pressure wound therapy market is done by end-user, product type, and wound type.

The end-user based segments of the global negative pressure wound therapy market are hospitals, home care settings, and others. Among all, the hospital segment is estimated to procure the largest market share during the forecast period.

The product type based segments of the global negative pressure wound therapy market are conventional negative pressure wound therapy devices, single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices, and accessories. Among all segments, the single-use negative pressure wound is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The wound type based segments of the global negative pressure wound therapy market are ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns. The ulcers segment has been further segmented into venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others.

