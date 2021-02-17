Global Parking Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2023

Globally, the identity governance and administration (IGA) market is expected to grow from $3.64 billion in 2019 to $9.00 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The market growth can be attributed to the innovations for improving identity related processes in the organization and need to meet compliance requirements.

IGA is a single platform that enable enterprises to manage the entire lifecycle of all its employees’ identities, right from joining the organization to their retirement. For small-sized enterprises, it is easier to manage its employees’ identities but for large and medium-sized enterprises it becomes a challenge to do it on a large scale. Although, the IGA market is experiencing rapid growth in all parts of the world, its high cost and less need in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are acting as restraining factors for the market.

Key advantages of employing IGA solution are reduction in operational risks due to mismanagement of identity and access rights and enable employees to smoothly work in a centralized or distributed IT environment using PC, tablet, or smartphone.An IGA system comprises two major components—identity administration and identity governance. The key capabilities of identity administration include connectors, password management, access request workflow management, automated provisioning, and application entitlement management. Identity governance offers capabilities, such as policy enforcement and segregation of duties, access certification, application entitlement discovery, role discovery and engineering, role modeling and simulation, role management, and configurable logging, analytics, and reporting.

IGA solutions are being adopted in almost every industry vertical from BFSI and government to retail and healthcare. BFSI holds the largest share in the IGA market while the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Segmentation

The global Identity Governance and Administration Industry has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region/country.

By component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. The services segment has been futher bifurcated into professional and managed services. Professional services covered in the study are consulting services, implementation and integration services, and support services.

By deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, and others.

