Global HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2023

Global WI-SUN Technology Market Analysis is expected to reach $6013.2 Million in 2025, from $1232.5 Million in 2018. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and market dynamics to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of connected and smart technologies in smart cities and a surge in the need for improved customer experience across industry verticals globally. Also, since Wi-SUN technology offers several benefits, including low deployment cost and long battery life, it is implemented in a number of applications, including industrial manufacturing, logistics & transportation, energy & utilities, agriculture, and healthcare.

Competitive AnalysisWi-SUN technology offers extended coverage and higher security than other LPWAN technology/standards. Currently, the Wi-SUN technology is also being deployed for commercial purposes, with pilot testing projects being run at various locations in the past two years. The Wi-SUN technology solutions have evolved significantly over the years, and the applications of this technology are expected to increase considerably in the future.

The Key Vendors in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (the US), TOSHIBA Corp. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Trilliant (US), Rohm Semiconductor (Japan), Analog Devices (England), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd (Japan), and OSAKI (Japan).

Segmental Analysis

The Global WI-SUN Technology Market Analysis has been segmented on Component, Application, and Region.

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware products, software solutions, and services. Hardware products that facilitate Wi-SUN technology include sensors, routers, wireless modules, HEMS controllers, and others. These hardware products are offered by several vendors operating in the market, including Cisco, Eta Compute Inc., ROHM Semiconductor.

