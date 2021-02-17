Global Polyurea Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Insights:

Polyurea coating is a type of coatings, which are applied to improve the performance efficiency of the substrate. It is produced by reacting isocyanate with resin blend that forms a rubber-like substance, which coats the substrate. It is compatible with various substrates such as concrete, metals, wood, and others in a wide range of temperature and humidity. Furthermore, it is eco-friendly and does not contain any volatile organic compounds (VOC). Various conventional coatings are available in the market such as epoxy, vinyl ester, PU, and polychloroprene coating. Polyurea coating provides several advantages over conventional coatings such as fast curing, high coating thickness, and extreme weather resistance to high humidity and low temperatures. Moreover, it impart superior durability, abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, waterproofing, chemical resistance, decoration, and structural enhancement than conventional coatings. This coating is available in water-based formulations and variety of color and designs. Similar to conventional coatings, polyurea coating requires surface preparation such as sandblasting or priming prior to its application. Technological innovations have led to the availability of antimicrobial agents in polyurea coatings, which prevent the product from degrading.

Rising popularity of environment-friendly products is expected to boost the demand for polyurea coatings over the forecast periods. High demand from the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and chemical industry are expected to drive the global polyurea coatings market over the forecast period 2018-2023. Polyurea coatings have numerous applications in the building & construction industry such as playground fixtures, waterproof tank linings, asbestos encapsulation, pipeline coatings, tunnels, pedestrian footpaths, floor coverings, sewage pits, bridges, tanks, truck linings, and secondary containments. Additionally, polyurea coatings are also employed in chemical industries due to its superior chemical resistance properties.

However, availability of alternatives, for instance, epoxies at lower cost than polyuria coatings are likely to hamper the global polyurea coatings market during the forecast period 2018-2023. However, polyurea coatings can last three to five times longer than the conventional coatings which makes it quite cost-effective.

Global Key Players:

VersaFlex Incorporated and The Polyurea People

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Rhino Linings Corporation

KUDKO CHEMICAL CO. LTD

Huntsman International LLC.

Armorthane

Rust-Oleum

SPI Performance Coatings

Lse Building Preservation Ltd

Market Segmentation

The global polyurea coatings market is segmented by type, raw material, technique, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global polyurea coatings market is segmented into pure polyurea coatings and hybrid polyurea coatings.

On the basis of the raw material, the global polyurea coatings market is segmented into aromatic isocyanate and aliphatic isocyanate.

On the basis of the technique, the global polyurea coatings market is segmented into spraying, pouring, and hand mixing.

