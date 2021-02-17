Global Impact on AGRICULTURAL DISINFECTANTSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario:

The global Agricultural Disinfectants Market is anticipated to reach a significant valuation and capture a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023, as per a research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). To meet the demands of the multiplying population and increase farm productivity, agricultural practitioners are using disinfectants for crop protection which is a primary driving force behind the market growth.

In addition, deterioration of water quality and environmental constraints too boosts the market growth. High disease outburst among livestock along with high demand for meat products contributes to the market growth significantly.

Segmentation

The global Agricultural Disinfectants Type Market has been segmented based on type, form, application, and end use. By type, the market has been segmented into hypochlorites & halogens, oxidizing agents & aldehydes, quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols, and others. The quaternary ammonium compounds and phenols segment is leading the market and is projected to grow at a relatively higher rate.

By form, the market has been segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to its soaring popularity because of easy usage and comparatively low cost.

Regional Analysis

The global agricultural disinfectants market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is dominating the global agricultural disinfectants market owing to the robust demand for agricultural disinfectants in countries like the US and Mexico and concentration of major market players in the region.

Europe is the second largest market for agricultural disinfectants owing to increasing livestock diseases in the region. Prohibition of usage of antibiotics in animal feed is a major driver of the Europe market. Asia Pacific offers high growth potential for market growth due to the widespread practice of animal husbandry and growing demand for meat products in the region. Africa is projected to be a growing region in the Rest of the World.

