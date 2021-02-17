Global Impact on DIRECT FED MICROBIALSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The global Direct Fed Microbials Market estimated to be valued at USD 997.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to register 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The most crucial market drivers for the global direct fed microbials market growth is the essential role of DFM with regards to increasing the digestibility of the feed. DFM is also useful for aiding performance, enhancing the nutrient absorption, and reducing the feed cost.

The ban on antibiotics as growth promoters is opening new avenues of growth for the DFM market. Other market drivers contributing to the market growth include increasing awareness about animal health among the rearers as well as consumers, and subsequent growing demand for precision nutrition.

Market Segmentation

The global Direct Fed Microbials Industry segmentation encompasses form, livestock, and type. MRFR’s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.

The form-based segmentation of this market covers dry and liquid. The dry form holds the major market share due to its long shelf life and many advantages in animal feed.

Regarding livestock, the market has been segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others. Among these segments, the poultry segment dominates the market due to the increasing demand for poultry meat. The demand is increasing due to the nutritive value of poultry meat. Cattle segment is the second-largest market segment.

Key Players

Big players in the global direct fed microbials market include Alltech Inc. (USA), American Biosystems Inc. (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Bio-Vet (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DowDuPont (USA), DSM N.V. (Netherlands), The Fertrell Company (USA), Kemin Industries Inc (USA), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Micron Bio-Systems (USA), Novus International Inc. (USA), and Novozymes (Denmark).

