Global Impact on IMPACT ON FORAGE SEEDSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Forage seeds are plants or plant parts such as leaves and stems, used for feeding poultry, livestock cattle, swine and other animals. Owing to various benefits such as increased crop yield, crop productivity and soil fertility, forage seeds are now gaining attention among the farmers. Also, forage seeds do not use synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, thus helps in improving the soil quality. Commonly available forage seeds in the market are alfalfa, maize, oats, clover, pearl millet, grasses and others.

Global Forage seeds Market By Application are serving as a healthier alternative over the conventional feed owing to high vitamin and protein content. Furthermore, increasing awareness about livestock health and inclination towards the natural animal feed has boosted the demand for forage seeds in the global market. Additionally, economic benefits associated with these seed’s cultivation such as, prevention of soil erosion and improvement of soil quality has allowed farmers to switch to forage cultivation

Downstream Analysis:

Based on the crop-type, forage seeds market is segmented into legumes, grasses, cereals and others. Among all, legumes is dominating the market followed by grasses. Owing to high amount of protein and vitamins in herbaceous legumes such as alfalfa, it is primarily used for feeding livestock such as cattle, goats, sheep, and other animals.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the Forage Seeds Market

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

DOW Agrosciences LLC (U.S.)

Advanta Seeds Limited (India)

Land O Lakes Inc. (U.S.)

Allied Seed, LLC (U.S.)

Northstar Seed Ltd. (Canada)

Dynamic Seeds Ltd. (Thailand)

Ampac Seed Co. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global forage seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the forage seeds market followed by North America. In Europe, Germany and the U.K. are the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, boost the market growth in this region.

