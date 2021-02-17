Global Impact on SHIITAKE MUSHROOMSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Shiitake Mushroom Market Scenario
Shiitake, a mushroom species is the third
–
largest consumed mushroom across the globe after
button and oyster mushroom.
Shiitake mushrooms are indigenous to Japan, and they are rich
in nutrients. They also reportedly have immunity enhancing properties and anti
–
viral properties.
Shiitake mushrooms could be explored to extract proteins and vitamins, which could be
marketed in
condensed form
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8225
The market is getting enriched with new vegan products. This, as a result, is driving the growth
of the Shiitake Mushroom Market. According to an eminent research firm
–
Market Research
Future (MRFR), the global
Shiitake Mushroom Market Manufacture
is expected to garner
significant accruals by 2024. MRFR also claims that it could register a substantial CAGR
throughout the forecast period (2019
–
2024
Also read: https://www.4shared.com/web/preview/pdf/kWcK4Aioea
Shiitake has
been a popular ingredient in various Asian cuisines for ages. It also has several
applications in cosmetic products ranging from exfoliant to anti
–
inflammatory. It helps in faster
skin healing & renewal and also lightens the skin & increases its elasticity
. Shiitake mushrooms
are also used to make hair cosmetics as it helps to maintain the hygiene of the scalp and
manipulate the structural properties of hair
Also read: https://www.slideserve.com/nikhilkhadilkar/global-shiitake-mushroom-market-research-report-forecast-till-2024-powerpoint-ppt-presentation
Major Players:
Players leading the Shiitake Mushroom Market include Banken Champignons (Netherland
s),
Bonduelle SA (France), Oyster Island Mushrooms LLC (US), Modern Mushroom Farms INC.
(US), Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Brewer’s Mushrooms (US), Rocky Bottom Mushrooms
LLC (US), White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC. (US), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Republic of Kos
ovo),
Highveld Mushrooms (South Africa), Rain Forest Mushrooms (US), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.
(India), Mitoku Company, Ltd. (Japan), Mycopolitan Mushroom Company (US), and Meadow
Mushrooms Ltd (New Zealand), among others
Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/dental-equipment-market-2020-analysis-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-dentistry-industry-reveals-fresh-growth-dynamics-in-dental-equipment-market.html
Industry Advancements/Related Ne
ws
August 08, 2019
—-
Gaia Herbs (North America), a leading herbal brand, introduced three
new mushrooms & herbs powder blends to provide a convenient and delicious way for people
to nourish their bodies. The new mushrooms & herbs powder blends are deve
loped utilizing the
symbiotic relationship between plants & mushrooms and the wisdom of nature to create
synergistic blends that support cognitive, energy, and immune health
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/metal-forging-market-share-industry-segments-growth-trends-demand-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-17
\About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)