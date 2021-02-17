Categories
Global Impact on SHIITAKE MUSHROOMSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Shiitake Mushroom Market Scenario

Shiitake, a mushroom species is the third

largest consumed mushroom across the globe after

button and oyster mushroom.

Shiitake mushrooms are indigenous to Japan, and they are rich

in nutrients. They also reportedly have immunity enhancing properties and anti

viral properties.

Shiitake  mushrooms  could  be  explored  to  extract  proteins  and  vitamins,  which  could  be

marketed in

condensed form

The market is getting enriched with new vegan products. This, as a result, is driving the growth

of the Shiitake Mushroom Market. According to an eminent research firm

Market Research

Future (MRFR), the global

Shiitake Mushroom Market Manufacture

is expected to garner

significant  accruals  by  2024.  MRFR  also  claims  that  it  could  register  a  substantial  CAGR

throughout the forecast period (2019

2024

Shiitake has

been a popular ingredient in various Asian cuisines for ages. It also has several

applications in cosmetic products ranging from exfoliant to anti

inflammatory. It helps in faster

skin healing & renewal and also lightens the skin & increases its elasticity

. Shiitake mushrooms

are  also  used  to  make  hair  cosmetics  as  it  helps  to  maintain  the  hygiene  of  the  scalp  and

manipulate the structural properties of hair

Major Players:

Players  leading  the  Shiitake  Mushroom  Market  include  Banken  Champignons  (Netherland

s),

Bonduelle  SA  (France),  Oyster  Island  Mushrooms  LLC  (US),  Modern  Mushroom  Farms  INC.

(US), Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Brewer’s Mushrooms (US), Rocky Bottom Mushrooms

LLC (US), White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC. (US), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Republic of Kos

ovo),

Highveld Mushrooms (South Africa), Rain Forest Mushrooms (US), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

(India), Mitoku Company, Ltd. (Japan), Mycopolitan  Mushroom Company (US),  and  Meadow

Mushrooms Ltd (New Zealand), among others

Industry Advancements/Related Ne

ws

August 08, 2019

—-

Gaia Herbs (North America), a leading herbal brand, introduced three

new mushrooms & herbs powder blends to provide a convenient and delicious way for people

to nourish their bodies. The new mushrooms & herbs powder blends are deve

loped utilizing the

symbiotic  relationship  between  plants  &  mushrooms  and  the  wisdom  of  nature  to  create

synergistic blends that support cognitive, energy, and immune health

