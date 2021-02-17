Global Impact on SHIITAKE MUSHROOMSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Shiitake Mushroom Market Scenario

Shiitake, a mushroom species is the third

–

largest consumed mushroom across the globe after

button and oyster mushroom.

Shiitake mushrooms are indigenous to Japan, and they are rich

in nutrients. They also reportedly have immunity enhancing properties and anti

–

viral properties.

Shiitake mushrooms could be explored to extract proteins and vitamins, which could be

marketed in

condensed form

The market is getting enriched with new vegan products. This, as a result, is driving the growth

of the Shiitake Mushroom Market. According to an eminent research firm

–

Market Research

Future (MRFR), the global

Shiitake Mushroom Market Manufacture

is expected to garner

significant accruals by 2024. MRFR also claims that it could register a substantial CAGR

throughout the forecast period (2019

–

2024

Shiitake has

been a popular ingredient in various Asian cuisines for ages. It also has several

applications in cosmetic products ranging from exfoliant to anti

–

inflammatory. It helps in faster

skin healing & renewal and also lightens the skin & increases its elasticity

. Shiitake mushrooms

are also used to make hair cosmetics as it helps to maintain the hygiene of the scalp and

manipulate the structural properties of hair

Major Players:

Players leading the Shiitake Mushroom Market include Banken Champignons (Netherland

s),

Bonduelle SA (France), Oyster Island Mushrooms LLC (US), Modern Mushroom Farms INC.

(US), Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Brewer’s Mushrooms (US), Rocky Bottom Mushrooms

LLC (US), White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC. (US), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Republic of Kos

ovo),

Highveld Mushrooms (South Africa), Rain Forest Mushrooms (US), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

(India), Mitoku Company, Ltd. (Japan), Mycopolitan Mushroom Company (US), and Meadow

Mushrooms Ltd (New Zealand), among others

Industry Advancements/Related Ne

ws

August 08, 2019

—-

Gaia Herbs (North America), a leading herbal brand, introduced three

new mushrooms & herbs powder blends to provide a convenient and delicious way for people

to nourish their bodies. The new mushrooms & herbs powder blends are deve

loped utilizing the

symbiotic relationship between plants & mushrooms and the wisdom of nature to create

synergistic blends that support cognitive, energy, and immune health

