Global Impact on FEED PHYTOBIOTICSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Feed phytobiotics Market Scenario

Feed phytobiotics are plant derived products. They improve feed performance when

added to feed. Feed phytobiotics are derived from roots, spices, tubers, herbs, and

other plant sources. Feed phytobiotics

stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes

and helps in immune stimulation and holds a good anti

–

microbial, anti

–

bacterial,

antiviral, and antioxidant properties. These phytobiotics are commonly available in

solid, dried, and ground forms. They not only

improve feed quality, but also animal

health by reducing livestock diseases

.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1284

Global

Feed Phytobiotics

Industry

as natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to its

natural

origin and is gaining popularity among the poultry feed additives owing to

their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed

phytobiotics are identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional

antibiotics and othe

r allopathic medicines used in poultry production, which had a

concern related to bacterial resistance

Also read: https://www.4shared.com/web/preview/pdf/6wUlnssdea

Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production

of poultry, ruminants and other livestock for consumption, which has

uplifted the

demand for feed phytobiotics in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of

poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the Global Feed Phytobiotics

Market

Also read: https://www.slideserve.com/nikhilkhadilkar/global-feed-phytobiotics-market-research-report-forecast-till-2024-powerpoint-ppt-presentation

Key Players

Alltech, Inc. (US), Archer

–

Daniels

–

Midland Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours

and Company (US), Cargill Inc. (US), Kemin Indus

tries, Inc. (US), Phytobiotics

Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), AB Agri Ltd.

(UK), ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands), AdiFeed S.p. z o.o (Poland), Neovia (France),

Pancosma (Switzerland), Adisseo France SAS (China), Dostofarm G

mbH (Germany)

are some of the key players operating in the global feed phytobiotics market

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/contrast-media-market-report-2020-size-estimation-growth-analysis-industry-share-top-manufacture-regional-revenue-key-companies-profile.html

Segments

Feed phytobiotics market is segmented by source such as plant extracts, spices,

herbs, and others. Among all, feed prepared from plant extract is

dominating the

market followed by spices. Essential oils extracted from the plants are identified to

have good anti

–

microbial properties, which is commonly used in poultry and

livestock feed application

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/water-soluble-polymer-market-size-2021-industry-size-share-business-growth-revenue-trends-global-market-demand-penetration-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-19

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/