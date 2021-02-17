Categories
News

Global Impact on FEED PHYTOBIOTICSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Feed phytobiotics Market Scenario

Feed phytobiotics are plant derived products. They improve feed performance when

added to feed. Feed phytobiotics are derived from roots, spices, tubers, herbs, and

other plant sources. Feed phytobiotics

stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes

and  helps  in  immune  stimulation  and  holds  a  good  anti

microbial,  anti

bacterial,

antiviral, and antioxidant properties. These phytobiotics are commonly available in

solid, dried, and ground forms. They not only

improve feed quality, but also animal

health by reducing livestock diseases

.

 

Global

Feed Phytobiotics

Industry

as natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to its

natural

origin and is gaining popularity among the poultry feed additives owing to

their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed

phytobiotics  are  identified  to  be  an  effective  alternative  to  the  conventional

antibiotics and othe

r allopathic medicines used in poultry production, which had a

concern                 related                 to                 bacterial                 resistance

Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production

of  poultry,  ruminants  and  other  livestock  for  consumption,  which  has

uplifted  the

demand for feed phytobiotics in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of

poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the Global Feed Phytobiotics

Market

Key Players

Alltech, Inc. (US), Archer

Daniels

Midland Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours

and Company (US),  Cargill Inc. (US), Kemin Indus

tries, Inc. (US), Phytobiotics

Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), AB Agri Ltd.

(UK), ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands), AdiFeed S.p. z o.o (Poland), Neovia (France),

Pancosma (Switzerland), Adisseo France SAS (China), Dostofarm G

mbH (Germany)

are some of the key players operating in the global feed phytobiotics market

Segments

Feed phytobiotics market is segmented by source such as plant extracts, spices,

herbs, and others. Among all, feed prepared from plant extract is

dominating the

market followed by spices. Essential oils extracted from the plants are identified to

have good anti

microbial properties, which is commonly used in poultry and

livestock feed application

