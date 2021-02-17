Global Impact on FEED PHYTOBIOTICSSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Feed phytobiotics Market Scenario
Feed phytobiotics are plant derived products. They improve feed performance when
added to feed. Feed phytobiotics are derived from roots, spices, tubers, herbs, and
other plant sources. Feed phytobiotics
stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes
and helps in immune stimulation and holds a good anti
–
microbial, anti
–
bacterial,
antiviral, and antioxidant properties. These phytobiotics are commonly available in
solid, dried, and ground forms. They not only
improve feed quality, but also animal
health by reducing livestock diseases
.
Global
Feed Phytobiotics
Industry
as natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to its
natural
origin and is gaining popularity among the poultry feed additives owing to
their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed
phytobiotics are identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional
antibiotics and othe
r allopathic medicines used in poultry production, which had a
concern related to bacterial resistance
Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production
of poultry, ruminants and other livestock for consumption, which has
uplifted the
demand for feed phytobiotics in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of
poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the Global Feed Phytobiotics
Market
Key Players
Alltech, Inc. (US), Archer
–
Daniels
–
Midland Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours
and Company (US), Cargill Inc. (US), Kemin Indus
tries, Inc. (US), Phytobiotics
Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), AB Agri Ltd.
(UK), ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands), AdiFeed S.p. z o.o (Poland), Neovia (France),
Pancosma (Switzerland), Adisseo France SAS (China), Dostofarm G
mbH (Germany)
are some of the key players operating in the global feed phytobiotics market
Segments
Feed phytobiotics market is segmented by source such as plant extracts, spices,
herbs, and others. Among all, feed prepared from plant extract is
dominating the
market followed by spices. Essential oils extracted from the plants are identified to
have good anti
–
microbial properties, which is commonly used in poultry and
livestock feed application
