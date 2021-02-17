Global Impact on SILAGE INOCULANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Silage Inoculants

Market

Global

Silage Inoculants Market

has witnessed continued growth over the last few

years and is projected to grow by

USD 147.27 Mi

llion from 2018 to 2025 at a

CAGR of 5.5%.

Silage inoculants are viable cultures of lactic acid bacteria that

stimulate the fermentation of forage to help livestock growers improve the quality of

silage feed.

Silage inoculants are important for animal nutrition since they improve

silage quality and control the preservation process, so that it can be used further for

feeding livestock. Increased focus on enhancing feed utilization and improvising

animal health a

re driving the growth of the silage inoculants market

Additionally,

rising consumption of biofuels is fueling the growth of the

Silage Inoculants

Market

especially

in the developed countries. Moreover, the demand for meat is

increasing due to continuously growing population, changing lifestyle and cultural

trends, which is boosting the growth of the market.

Silage is a plant material that has undergone fermentation

t is used as cattle feed.

The primary objective of silage production is to maximize the preservation of original

nutrients in the forage crop for feeding the livestock later. Silage is also one of the

sources of biofuel. Silage inoculants are added to the

forage to control the

fermentation process of silage and also to enhance the nutritive value and hygiene

of silage

Market Scenario:

Furthermore, involvement of government in promoting clean energy is a major

driving factor for the silage inoculants mark

Moreover, focus on R&D is bringing

innovative products in animal nutrients is supporting the market growth in a

positive direction. However, rising new entrants in the feed inoculants industry may

constraint the growth of the market.

Key

Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global silage inoculants market:

Cargill Inc.

(U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Agri

–

King Inc. (U.S.),

Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.), Brett Brothers

