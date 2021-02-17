Categories
Global Impact on SILAGE INOCULANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Silage Inoculants

Market

Global

Silage Inoculants Market

has witnessed continued growth over the last few

years and is projected to grow by

USD 147.27 Mi

llion from 2018 to 2025 at a

CAGR  of  5.5%.

Silage  inoculants  are  viable  cultures  of  lactic  acid  bacteria  that

stimulate the fermentation of forage to help livestock growers improve the quality of

silage feed.

Silage inoculants are important for animal nutrition since they improve

silage quality and control the preservation process, so that it can be used further for

feeding  livestock.  Increased  focus  on  enhancing  feed  utilization  and  improvising

animal health a

re driving the growth of the silage inoculants market

 

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:      https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4515

Additionally,

rising  consumption  of  biofuels  is  fueling  the  growth  of  the

Silage  Inoculants

Market

especially

in  the  developed  countries.  Moreover,  the  demand  for  meat  is

increasing  due  to  continuously  growing  population,  changing  lifestyle  and  cultural

trends,       which       is       boosting       the       growth       of       the       market.

Silage is a plant material that has undergone fermentation

t is used as cattle feed.

The primary objective of silage production is to maximize the preservation of original

nutrients in the forage crop for feeding the livestock later. Silage is also one of the

sources  of  biofuel.  Silage  inoculants  are  added  to  the

forage  to  control  the

fermentation process of silage and also to enhance the nutritive value and hygiene

of silage

Market Scenario:

Furthermore, involvement of government in promoting clean energy is a major

driving factor for the silage inoculants mark

  1. Moreover, focus on R&D is bringing

innovative products in animal nutrients is supporting the market growth in a

positive direction. However, rising new entrants in the feed inoculants industry may

constraint the growth of the market.

Key

Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global silage inoculants market:

Cargill Inc.

(U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Agri

King Inc. (U.S.),

Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.), Brett Brothers

