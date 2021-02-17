Global Shampoo Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Analysis

The global shampoo market is likely to grow at a notable CAGR between 2019- 2024, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Shampoo, simply put, is a hair care product that is a viscous liquid used to clean hair. It helps to remove the unwanted build-up, thus making hair clean and manageable. Medicated shampoo, children’s shampoo, cosmetic shampoo, dry shampoo, and others are the different types of shampoo.

Various factors are adding to the global Shampoo Industry. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include the availability of different types of shampoos, increasing consumer awareness about personal care & hygiene, pollution, better standard of living, change in lifestyle, rising per capita income, and growing urbanization. Additional factors adding market growth include increasing cases of disorders associated with hairs such as itchiness, dryness, oily hair, hair fall, and dandruff, constant product innovations, the rapid emergence of different brand in the hair care market, the launch of new products, and demand for natural hair shampoos.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global shampoo market based on distribution channel, function, and type.

By type, the global shampoo market is segmented into medicated shampoo, children’s shampoo, cosmetic shampoo, dry shampoo, and others. Of these, the cosmetic shampoo segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its wide and easy availability, affordable price, and growing cosmetic industry.

By function, the global shampoo market is segmented into anti-hair fall, dry & damaged hair, daily-use, volumizing, anti-dandruff, and others. Of these, the anti-hair fall segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for hectic lifestyles and increasing pollution that causes hair fall. This will be followed by the anti-dandruff segment which is predicted to grow at a fast pace for consumers changing dietary habits and harsh climatic conditions.

By distribution channel, the global shampoo market is segmented into non-store and store-based. The store-based segment is again segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others. Of these, the store-based segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for the wide availability of shampoos in supermarkets & hypermarkets and the one-stop shopping experience. This will be followed by the non-store-based segment, which is likely to grow at a high CAGR for the rising adoption of e-commerce in personal care retail industries.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global shampoo market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the growing population, increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene and personal care, growing disposable income, and changing customer lifestyle and preferences. Korea, India, & China are the key contributors in the region.

The global shampoo market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for rising consumer spending on innovative and new personal care products, high disposable income, increasing hair related problems, and demand for natural hair care products.

The global shampoo market in Europe is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period for burgeoning demand for botanical & natural ingredients, constant innovations made by manufacturers, and strong purchasing power.

The global shampoo market in the RoW is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global shampoo market report include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), L’Oréal S.A. (France), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), ), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), KGaA (Germany), Henkel AG & Company, and Unilever PLC (UK).

Industry News

April 2020: Avenue Man Hair Products has launched organic fortifying shampoo & volumizing conditioner. They contain certified organic extracts and offer nourishment, hydration, and volume to the hair. The best part, they are sulfate & paraben-free. This organic shampoo and conditioner will replenish and strengthen the scalp and also deliver a dose of herbs, vitamins, and antioxidants. Made with pomegranate, red tea, eucalyptus, and spearmint, this haircare range will hydrate and soothe the skin, fight the signs of aging, and vitamin E, C, and A will help to replenish and construct the hair and skin.

