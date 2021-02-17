Categories
Global Impact on EUBIOTICSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Eubiotics Market Overview

Eubiotics are s

ubstances used to improve the quality of animal nutrition as well as

properties  of  animal  fodder  to  improve  gut  health  and  immunity  of  livestock.

Eubiotics  comprises  of  prebiotics,  probiotics,  organic  acids  and  other  essential

compounds.  Eubiotics  are  used

as  digestive  stimulants,  which  builds  a  healthy

balance of micro

flora in the gastrointestinal tract

 

he

Global Eubiotics Market

is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health

awareness towards livestock. Also, the advancement in product developmen

t coupled

with  the  technological  improvements

is

the  significant  reasons  for  the  increasing

growth  of

Eubiotics  Market

during  the  forecast  period.  Additionally,  the  market

players  are  responding  to  these  new  opportunities  by  expanding  their  service

offerings, which has fueled up the share of eubiotics as a feed additive in the global

market

Global

Eubiotics

Market

are  feed  additives  that  contain  prebiotics,  probiotics,

organic  acids  and  essential  oils.  It  is  used  to  enhance  the  functionality  of  feed.

Eubiotics  help  in  improving  micro

floral  condi

tions  of  the  gut  and  increasing  the

lactose tolerance limit, consequently supporting in healthy growth of the animal

Furthermore,  eubiotics  support  towards  digestive  health  and  a  substitute  to

antibiotics  in  feed,  is  likely  to  support  the  growth  of

Eubio

tics  Market

globally.

However,  increasing  prices  of  raw  material  is  seen  to  possess  high  risk  and  is

considered to be a major challenge to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors

are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 8.1% of

Eubiotics M

arket

during

the forecast period 2017

2023

Downstream Analysis

Eubiotics are segmented

based on

type, which includes probiotics, prebiotics, and

others. Among all, the probiotics segment holds the major market share owing to its

high efficacy.

Based on

form, the

Eubiotics Market

is segmented into dry and liquid. Liquid eubiotics

can be easily mixed

in the feed; this makes it more convenient for the livestock to

consume

