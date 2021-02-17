Global Impact on MEAT SNACKSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Meat Snacks Market Overview

Meat snacks Market are prepared from meat products such as pork, beef, poultry, and other meat products which are available in a variety of products such as sausages, sticks, jerky, and others. Meat snacks are rich in protein content which serves as a good alternative for raw and cooked meat products. Different type of flavors such as peppered and teriyaki are attracting a huge number of consumers towards Meat Snack Industry.

The consumption of convenience food and savory snacks is increasing rapidly owing to changing lifestyle and busy schedule, which has surged in the demand for meat snacks market. Also, high acceptance for the use of meat ingredient to prepare snacks is adding fuel to the growth of the meat snacks market. Additionally, high protein content in meat snacks helps in muscle building, thus making a trend towards fitness; this is likely to drive the growth of meat snacks market over the review period.

Downstream analysis

Meat Snacks Market are segmented based on type, which includes sausages, sticks, jerky, and others. Among all, jerky holds the major market share followed by sausages. The primary reason for the growth of jerky is their high consumption by athletes, runners and weightlifters after exercise owing to a high amount of protein.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store-based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Competitive analysis

The major players in Meat Snacks Market

Marfood USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Link Snacks, Inc. (U.S.)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)

Bridgford Foods Corporation (U.S.)

Meatsnacks Group Ltd. (U.K)

Golden Valley Dairy Products (U.S.)

Monogram Food Solutions, LLC. (U.S.)

Nestlé USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Oberto Sausage Co, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The global Meat Snacks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global meat snacks market followed by Europe. North America is dominating the meat snacks market followed by Europe.

