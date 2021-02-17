Global Impact on FEED SUPPLEMENTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Feed supplements are added to livestock food formulation to increase the nutritional content in the animal feed. The commonly added nutrients include proteins, vitamins, amino acid, fatty acids, minerals and others. They help to improve the feed quality, animal health and reduce the livestock diseases which further helps in quality of products derived from livestock. Growing livestock industry is driving the market for feed supplements.

Global Feed supplements Market Size are a means to provide additional nutritious elements and improve the quality of livestock feed. Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production and consumption of poultry, swine, aquaculture and other livestock which is driving the market for feed supplements.

Downstream Analysis

Based on the type, feed supplements market is segmented into protein, vitamins, amino acid, fatty acids, minerals and others. Among all, amino acid is dominating the market followed by vitamins.

Feed supplements market is segmented based on form such as dry, liquid and others. The dry form of feed supplement is dominating the market. However, the liquid feed supplement is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the feed supplements market

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.)

Grain Corp Ltd. (Australia)

LEO BIO-CARE PVT. LTD (India)

Dallas Keith Ltd (U.K.)

Regional Analysis

The global feed supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the feed supplement market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, rising population followed by increasing consumption of livestock in developing countries of Asia Pacific is boosting the feed supplement market.

