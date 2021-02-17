Global Impact on Sandalwood OilMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Sandalwood Oil Market Scenario

Sandalwood Oil Market is used in many Asian countries for cultural reasons. It contains many medicinal benefits. Therefore, the oil derived from sandalwood has various benefits for the skin. A new report on the global sandalwood oil market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), estimates the market to thrive at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The primary market driver for the global Sandalwood Oil Industry growth is its heavy use as an important ingredient in perfumes, cosmetics, and personal care products. The benefits of sandalwood oil include antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and antiphlogistic. Sandalwood oil can also be used as an astringent, disinfectant, and diuretic.

Key Players

Big players in the global Sandalwood Oil Market are Doterra International Llc. (USA), Eden Botanicals (USA), Healing Solutions (USA), Khadi Herbal (India), Plant Therapy Essential Oils (USA), Sallamander Concepts Pty Ltd (South Africa), and Santanol Group (Australia).

Market Segmentation

The global Sandalwood Oil Market segmentation encompasses application and type.

The application-based segmentation of this market can cover aromatherapy, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among these segments, the personal care industry holds a major market share.

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global Sandalwood Oil Market covers Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Asia Pacific region dominates the global market, followed by North America. China and India are the main markets in this region, exporting sandalwood oil to the USA. In India, celebrity endorsements, as well as advocation by reputed personnel, are likely to foster demand in the coming years. The young populace influenced by social media and television are likely to gravitate towards such products and drive the global Sandalwood Oil Market growth. Due to the high population and cultural factors, these two countries also heavily consume sandalwood oil.

