Global Impact on Liquid FertilizerMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Liquid fertilizers are substances derived from natural or synthetic sources, which supply plant nutrients that are essential for the better growth of plants. Liquid fertilizers enhance the effectiveness of the soil by modifying its water retention and aeration capacity. Essential micronutrients such as copper, iron, manganese, zinc, and macronutrients such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium are provided to the soil or to the crops directly in the form of liquid fertilizers for enhancing crop production.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1816

The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow at a significant rate of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024 to reach a market value of USD 13.25 billion by the end of 2024. With the world’s growing population, there is an increasing demand for food globally, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for more production of cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & pulses. To increase the yield of crops, farmers are widely using liquid fertilizers, which is expected to boost the liquid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period. Various schemes from government bodies to promote agricultural activities is also influencing the market of liquid fertilizer. Additionally, the demand for nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium fertilizers has been increasing, owing to rapid demand for food grains and concerns related to depletion of groundwater resources, which is further fueling the market growth of liquid fertilizer globally.

Also read: https://www.unitymix.com/post/269031_the-global-liquid-fertilizer-market-is-projected-to-a-significant-rate-of-4-2-fr.html

Segmentation

The global liquid fertilizer market has been segmented on the basis of category, type, crop type, mode of application, and region.

The global liquid fertilizer market has been divided, based on category, into organic and synthetic.

The global liquid fertilizer market has been segmented, based on type, into nitrogen, potassium, phosphate, and others.

The global liquid fertilizer market has been segmented, on the basis of crop type, into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

Also read: https://twitter.com/Nikhilkhadilka3/status/1326816211368247296

The global liquid fertilizer market has been classified, based on mode of application, into soil, foliar, fertigation, and others.

The global liquid fertilizer market has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American liquid fertilizer market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European liquid fertilizer market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

The liquid fertilizer market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The liquid fertilizer market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/mhealth-market-size-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-21-71-billion-at-a-36-5-cagr-by-2022.html

Key Players

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel)

Sociedad Quimica YMinera SA (SQM) (Chile)

Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

Compo Expert GmbH (Germany)

AgroLiquid (US)

Kugler Company (US)

Plant Food Company, Inc. (US)

Rural Liquid Fertilizer (Thailand)

Plant Food Company, Inc (US)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/emotion-analytics-market-eyeing-admirable-growth-due-to-booming-bpo-sector-2021-01-17

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/