Global Impact on PEANUTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Peanuts Market Research Report

–

Forecast to 2023

Peanuts Market Overview

The

Peanuts Market

around the world has been witnessing a significant boom in the

past few

decades, not only due to the rising popularity of peanut butter and

groundnut oil, but also due to the extensive studies in nutrition that have pointed

out that regular consumption of peanuts can be actually be beneficial to health

Studies have shown that

consumption of small amounts of peanuts on a regular basis

can lead to reduced risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Research shows that

regular consumption of peanuts can protect people against breast, esophageal

,

colorectal

and pancreatic cancers

Global

Roasted P

eanuts

Market

has been shown to a complete food with adequate

content of carbohydrates high in good oils, protein, vitamins and minerals.

Food

scientists have

been breeding healthier peanut varieties, with high oleic traits.

High

oleic is a monounsaturated oil, which can increase the shelf life

of peanuts and peanut

products

by up to six months besides having added health benefits.

Rising awareness

about peanut

nutrition will considerably contribute towards the expansion of peanuts

market. Peanuts growing techniques are also being enhanced so that crop production

increases every year. It works as an advantage to the peanut industry that it is very

difficult to h

ave a complete failure in peanuts harvest

Competitive Landscape

Some of the most well

–

known names in the peanuts market include

Olam

International, Kraft Foods Inc., Star Snacks Co., LLC, Virginia Diner,

Diamond Foods, Inc., Hampton Farms, Inc. and

Archer Daniels Midland

