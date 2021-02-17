Global Impact on PEANUTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Peanuts Market Research Report
–
Forecast to 2023
Peanuts Market Overview
The
Peanuts Market
around the world has been witnessing a significant boom in the
past few
decades, not only due to the rising popularity of peanut butter and
groundnut oil, but also due to the extensive studies in nutrition that have pointed
out that regular consumption of peanuts can be actually be beneficial to health
Studies have shown that
consumption of small amounts of peanuts on a regular basis
can lead to reduced risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
Research shows that
regular consumption of peanuts can protect people against breast, esophageal
,
colorectal
and pancreatic cancers
Global
Roasted P
eanuts
Market
has been shown to a complete food with adequate
content of carbohydrates high in good oils, protein, vitamins and minerals.
Food
scientists have
been breeding healthier peanut varieties, with high oleic traits.
High
oleic is a monounsaturated oil, which can increase the shelf life
of peanuts and peanut
products
by up to six months besides having added health benefits.
Rising awareness
about peanut
nutrition will considerably contribute towards the expansion of peanuts
market. Peanuts growing techniques are also being enhanced so that crop production
increases every year. It works as an advantage to the peanut industry that it is very
difficult to h
ave a complete failure in peanuts harvest
Competitive Landscape
Some of the most well
–
known names in the peanuts market include
Olam
International, Kraft Foods Inc., Star Snacks Co., LLC, Virginia Diner,
Diamond Foods, Inc., Hampton Farms, Inc. and
Archer Daniels Midland
