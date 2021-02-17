Global Food Waste Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

The global food waste management market is growing continually mainly due to the rapidly spreading awareness about waste management and the technological advancements that are increasingly providing solutions for waste management. Management of food waste also delivered some unique advantages such as the generation of electricity, biogas/ natural gas, and compost fertilizers while creating a healthy environment to live. These advantages have further escalated the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the potential of the market to grow further, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report confirms that the global food waste management market is projected accrue voluminously by 2023, registering approximately 6.1 % CAGR during the review period (2018 to 2023).

Global Food Waste Management Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Processes : Anaerobic Digestion, Aerobic Digestion, Combustion and others.

By Food Waste Types : Processing Waste, Production Waste, Distribution and Supply Chain Waste, Retail Waste and Consumption Waste (household and food services).

By End Users : Fertilizer, Renewable Energy, Animal Feed, Biofuels and others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Food Waste Management Market – Regional Analysis

Continuing with its dominance, the food waste management market in the North American region is expected to surge attributing to the wide uptake of advanced technologies in the management of food waste, widespread awareness about the waste management, and the highly penetrated F&B industry. The U.S. and Canada backed with their rapidly growing FWM markets account for key contributors to the market growth in the region.

Also, increasing support initiatives of waste management undertaken by North America’s Solid Waste Association (SWANA) along with the availability of futuristic storage facility for food left over predominantly drive the market growth. Besides, government initiatives funded by public and private sectors provide impetus to the growth in the regional market.

Global Food Waste Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The global food waste management market appears to be highly competitive and diversified with the presence of many well-established players having a regional and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the market.

Some food companies voluntarily contact the market players to gain their support & guidance to manage the wastages occurring at each stage of the production cycle. Additionally, these players also support various industry stakeholders to practice food waste management guiding them on how to reduce food waste across the supply chain.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.), Andritz Ag (Austria), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada), Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.), Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.), and Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 03, 2018 – BioHiTech Global, Inc. (US), a leading technology and services company providing cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, announced the results of an independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of its aerobic digester solution for food waste conducted by the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Delaware. The results clearly confirmed that its aerobic digester technology is an environmentally friendly alternative to the other means studied in the assessment, specifically the disposal of food waste followed by the release of the effluent to the sewer is an environmentally favorable pathway.

