Global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Insights:

The rise in the street art culture is expected to boost investments in coatings and films designed for protecting properties from graffiti. As per the study offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global anti-graffiti coatings market was USD 70 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 3.5% across the assessment period. Graffiti on public properties have become a matter of great concern. The high cost of removing these drawings or writings is fueling the demand for anti-graffiti coatings. Leaders operating in the paints & coatings industry are expected to expand their portfolios in the upcoming years, thus, providing impetus to market growth.

Market participants are emphasizing on the development of coatings that prevents different types of graffiti paint from bonding to surfaces. The focus is also on bringing innovative products for different surfaces such as metal, wood, concrete, etc. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth pattern of the anti-graffiti coatings market over the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation:

The global anti-graffiti coatings market has been segmented by type, substrate, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into sacrificial, semi-permanent, and permanent anti-graffiti coatings. Sacrificial anti-graffiti coatings need to be reapplied after a period of time. However, if in building exteriors it does not requires reapplication of anti-graffiti coatings in a short period. Semi-permanent anti-graffiti coatings can go without the need for reapplication for around 10 years and offer nearly 10–50 cleaning operations before reapplication. Permanent anti-graffiti coatings offer extensive cleaning operations, which can cover at least one cleaning operation per week and can last for around 20 years.

Based on substrate, the global market has been divided into metal, wood, concrete, pre-existing coatings, and others. Anti-graffiti coatings can be used in any of the substrates as mentioned above.

By end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into construction and transportation. Construction was the major revenue generating segment of the global anti-graffiti coatings market in 2017. The applications of anti-graffiti coatings in the construction segment include building, bridges, fences, facades, walls, underground tunnels & stations, and metal doors. The applications in the transportation segment include trains, buses, and automobiles.

Competitive Analysis

Axalta Coating Systems

Watson Coatings, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Teknos Group

Wacker Chemie AG

NanoTech Coatings

BASF SE

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

CSL Silicones Inc

Hydron Protective Coatings

Sika AG (Switzerland), A&I Coatings

DuluxGroup Ltd

Performance Solutions NZ Limited

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global anti-graffiti coatings market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for largest share of the global anti-graffiti coatings market on account of the growth of the construction industry with increasing investment in residential construction.

Europe is also expected to a prominent market on account of the expanding automotive industry. In addition, the increasing commercial, residential construction for infrastructure development is likely to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate on account of the growing popularity of graffiting in developing countries such as India and China. The expanding construction industry as a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization is expected to propel the demand for anti-graffiti coatings in the region.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are likely to grow at healthy CAGRs on account of increased spending on residential and commercial construction.

