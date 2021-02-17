Global Polyester Fiber Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Polyester fibers are sourced from recycled or new polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and are low cost, recyclable, versatile, and highly stretchable. That is why they are gaining substantial traction from the textile industry. The global polyester fibers market is expecting a hike by 8.35% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their recent report revealed that the market would surpass the expected market valuation by the end of 2023.

Several factors can impact the global polyester fibers market in the coming years. Industries like the healthcare, automotive, electronics, and construction to mention a few are expected to take the global market ahead. As materials for carpets and rugs, the product is gaining substantial market coverage. High investment for the research and development sector is also expected to influence the global market in the coming years.

Industry Segmentation:

MRFR, in their global polyester fiber market report, segmented it to get a closer look of various market factors. This segmentation is on the basis of form, product, grade, and application. Such an analysis is getting powered by value-wise and volume-wise data received from various adept data analysts.

Based on the form, the global polyester fiber market can be segmented into solid and hollow.

Based on the product, the global polyester fiber market includes polyester staple fiber (PSF) and polyester filament yarn (PFY).

Based on the grade, the global polyester fiber market comprises polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester and Poly-1, 4-cyclohexylene-dimethylene terephthalate (PCDT) polyester. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is gaining strong mileage due to its widespread application in the food & beverage industry.

Based on the application, the global polyester fiber market consists of carpets & rugs, non-woven fabrics, household & institutional textiles, apparel, industrial & consumer textiles, and fiberfill. The carpets & rugs segment is gaining substantial traction from the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Reliance Industries Limited

Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.

Shenghong Corp

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Xin Feng Ming Group

GreenFiber International S.A.

William Barnet and Son, LLC

Polyfibre Industries

Märkische Faser GmbH

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

In August 2019, IIT-Delhi’s startup named Sanfe launched a new sanitary pad that can be reused. The product has polyester fibers as one of its major components.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been included in a geographic study of the global polyester fiber market. Such an analysis has its focus fixed on growth pockets that can be of substantial use for future strategic moves.

The Asia-Pacific had the largest market share in 2017 and has the potential to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This has its roots in the fastest-growing textile industry and booming residential and commercial construction. China’s market is expected to be the largest one and is deemed to contribute the most in the coming years. The market is also gaining much from features like large consumer base, hike in per capita income, cost-affordable labor, and easy access to raw materials.

North America was the second largest market in the year 2017 and is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the coming years. The region is benefiting much from the contribution made by the US that is enjoying a surge in the demand for industrial fabrics and nonwoven fabrics application.

