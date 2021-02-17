Global Paper Pigments Market Research Report 2020-2026

Paper Pigments Market Forecast to 2023:

Paper Pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. They are extensively added to fill, color, or coat paper. The use of pigments in wet end process and paper coating results in low cost and improved quality. They can be used in high quality label papers, premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers. Some of the common pigments used are calcium carbonate, clay, and titanium dioxide.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5132

ple_request/5956

Omya AG

Imerys

Minerals Technologies

BASF SE

Ashapura Group

M. Huber Corporation

Kemira Oyj

The Chemours Company

Thiele Kaolin Company

KaMin LLC. / CADAM

Segmental Analysis:

By Type, the Global Paper Pigments Market has been segmented into calcium carbonate, kaolin, and others. The calcium carbonate segment is further classified ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Calcium carbonate is leading the market due to its low cost and the increasing demand for bright and bulk paper as it offers higher brightness than the use of kaolin.

Also Read: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/paper-pigments-market-trends-sales-production-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2023-b68qb5deb3dj

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into coated and uncoated paper. The coated paper is further classified on the basis of coating type into satin-coated paper, gloss-coated paper, dull-coated paper, matte-coated paper, and cast-coated paper. The uncoated paper is categorized based on the surface type into woven or smooth uncoated paper, laid uncoated paper, and linen uncoated paper. The coated paper segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 as it is less porous and offers surface gloss, smoothness, and reduced ink absorbency.

Regional Analysis:

The global paper pigments market has been segmented into five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Also Read: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/paper-pigments-market-trends-sales_25.html

Segmental Analysis:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of the market share in 2017 due to the high demand for Paper pigments from packaging industry for food & beverage, consumer goods, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The rise in working population and the high disposable income is driving the demand for packaged food & beverage, thereby driving the demand for paper packaging, which further drives the paper pigments market. The growth of the electronics industry in China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India is another factor propelling market growth. The use of mobile phones, televisions, gaming devices, laptops, and other electronics, along with initiatives such as Digital India, are likely to fuel product demand in the electronics industry. According to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, the Indian electronics market is nearly 75% import-driven and the government has envisioned a target of net zero imports by 2020, which is expected to boost product demand for the manufacturing of electronics.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 due to the growing demand for paper pigments in the packaging industry used for packaging of food & beverage, consumer goods, and electronics. The increasing demand for wireless electronic devices due to high standards of living in the region is likely to further fuel demand.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-collapsible-steering-column-market-2021-covid-19-impact-analysis-application-size-cagr-trends-share-business-overview-strategies-development-top-players-future-scope-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-25

The high demand from the pharmaceuticals packaging in the European region is driving the paper pigments market in the region. Countries such as Germany, Finland, France, Sweden, and Italy are the major consumers of paper pigments in the region.

The Latin American market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the high demand in the packaging industry in the region.

Growing industrialization and increasing business sector is likely to drive the demand for paper, which in turn, will drive the demand for paper pigments in the Middle East & African region.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/instant-coffee-market-research-report-by-key-players-strategy-kraft-foods-group-tata-global-beverages-ltd-tchibo-coffee-international-ltd-unilever-plc-keurig-dr-pepper-upcoming-trend-by-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-11

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/