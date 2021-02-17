Mobile Workforce Management Market Global Emerging Technologies, Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Plans, Development Status and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new “Mobile Workforce Management Market” report, states that the global market of mobile workforce management holds great potential to expand at a healthy CAGR of about 13% across the forecast years of 2017 to 2023. MRFR reveals that the worldwide mobile workforce management market is expected to attain a decent valuation by the end of the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Trends

As per the study, the mounting usage and frequency of mobile devices, secured wireless networks, mobile applications, and virtual desktops have delivered enormous new mobile workforce opportunities for small and medium businesses. Such a factor is considered to be one of the essential ones driving the market for mobile workforce management market growth. In case of point, as EPAY System Inc. (U.S.), a leading American company is known for providing unified human capital management, portrayed that by 2020 in U.S., the number of mobile workers will rise to 105 million. The reason is due to the falling prices of smartphones and tablets, growth of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend in workplace, latest innovations in computing, and mobile broadband technology. These are the critical drivers for the growth of mobile workforce management market.

At the same time, as mobile ownership is increasing, across the world, more companies are adopting BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies which offer many advantages such as ease of use of devices by employees and flexible working hours which eventually increases productivity, as well as a lot, is saved by costing on hardware.

On the other hand, the corporate leaderships are heavily investing in mobile workforce management technologies to keep up with the growing trends and automate manual tasks, improve productivity, maintain transparency, and reduce risk factors. However, these technologies end up creating a massive number of administrative tasks, making mobile workers work more challengingly, which in a way contributes to the market’s growth. Therefore, the mobile workforce management possesses essential functions such as automatic scheduling, routing, sufficient business intelligence, simplifies application integration, and forecast work demand, which stands it as a necessary market in the information and communication market.

Segmentation:

The global market of mobile workforce management is segmented by end-users, tools, and deployment. By end-user, the market is segmented into communication, BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, procurement, and others. The logistics segment is expected to gain high traction for the worldwide market of mobile workforce management. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. With the increase in the use of Internet of Things (IoT) the need for cloud-based solutions is increasing. Hence, the mobile workforce management market is expected to make high profit for the market.

Competitive Analysis

the worldwide market of mobile workforce management is experiencing high competition. The need to maintain the reputation and hold the position of these key players are resulting in various dynamics that are expected to benefit the market. New entrants and growth of existing companies are noted to transform the competitive landscape. Market leaders are launching cost-effective and more practical innovations as they continuously seek market expansion through strategic mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and substantial investments in research and developmental activities.

Detailed Regional Study

The region-wise overview of the global mobile workforce management pumps market is studied concerning five key regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Among these, North America is showing a leadership status with having the largest market share and thus accounting for higher amounts of valuation. Therefore, the market is expected to inflate more in the coming years than the previous years. On the other hand, the intense research and development in the field of telecom industry technology related to network expansion, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of many IoT and cloud-related technology have also hyped the market to grow instantaneously in this region. The technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada are promoting the applications in the mobile workforce management market in a quick way.

Europe region has also been benefitted with the market growth originally owing to the extensive initiatives taken by the government. On the other side, Asia Pacific regional market is also expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising awareness among individuals and development of technology hubs. With this, various government initiatives such as development of smart cities and smart homes are also supporting the growth of mobile workforce management in the region considerably.

Key Players

MRFR enlisted prominent companies operating on the mobile workforce management market. They are; ServiceMax (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Actsoft Inc. (U.S), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), MobiWork LLC (U.S.), ServicePower, Inc. (U.K), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), ProntoForms Corporations (Canada), and TeleCommunications System Inc. (U.S.).

