Automated Border Control Market 2018: Industry Overview, Driving Factors, Segments, Regional Analysis and Competitive Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Automated Border Control systems give passengers more significant control over their journey. This is expected to boost the global automated border control growth. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report reveals that the automated border control market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The increase in the adoption of automated border gates at airport and metro stations is expected to impel the abc market growth. The need for optimization of passenger management, as an increase in urban migration is observed, can encourage the adoption of automated border control systems at travel junctions. The increase in illegal immigration due to intensifying political tension among countries is also encouraging the adoption of automated border control system. As per MRFR, technological advancements are expected to contribute to the increase in the automated border control market size by the end of the forecast years. The growing popularity of biometrics systems due to the fast-paced adoption of technologies, such as internet of things and artificial intelligence are expected to augment the abc market growth in the years to come. On the downside, low penetration of modern technologies in remote locations can restraint the global automated border control market expansion.

Automated Border Control Market Trends

Technology play crucial role in the progress of the automated border control market. Advancements in technology are supporting the release of innovations that are meeting the growing need for traveler management. ABC kiosks and ABC eGates are latest abc market trends. ABC kiosks aid in the easy validation of traveler documents, capture and customer information and prints, along with biometrics. eGates simplifies security and privacy procedures of immigrants. These factors are expected to benefit the abc market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4662

Segmentation:

The market of automated border control is segmented by component, solution type, and application. By solution, the segment is classified into ABC Kiosk sand ABC eGates. According to the MRFR, the increase in the adoption of effective solutions, such as eGates and ABC Kiosk due to the growing need for security concerns during border crossing process is expected to propel the abc market growth. By component, the abc market is segmented into software, hardware, and service. By application, the market is segmented into land port, airport, and seaport.

Regional Outlook

The automated border control market share in Europe is expected to be decent across the forecast period. The automated border control market in the region is expected to hold command for the maximum share of the global market due to the existence of a large number of automation border control system providers. The growing popularity of biometric solutions at arrival halls is expected to propel the regional market growth. The rise in demand for automated border control systems at airports and railway stations to achieve high enhanced travel experience for passengers are is expected to impel the automated border control market in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization and an increase in the urban population can also support the APAC market growth. In North America, the rise in illegal immigration and terrorist activities are observed to surge the adoption of automated border control market. The increase in the emphasis on automation of services at seaports and airports to achieve optimum functioning of security measures can also bolster the growth of the market.

Key Players

Major players of the global automated border control market are listed by MRFR in the report. They are; Atos Corporation (France), HID Global (the U.S.), Cominfosec (Czech Republic), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Gemalto (the Netherlands), Cross Match Technologies Inc. (the U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Gunnebo Group Corporation (Sweden), Modi Modular Digits GmbH (Germany), Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH (Germany), and others.

Related Reports:

https://teletype.in/@sampeer/Y_PAZ6FC-

https://teletype.in/@sampeer/x1c2qZvqe

https://teletype.in/@sampeer/dDSKzMTMwc

https://teletype.in/@sampeer/3z-ANIR1e

https://teletype.in/@sampeer/lkYterDMR

https://thedailychronicle.in/