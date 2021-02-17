Global Covid -19 Impact Analysis On EMI & RFI Shielding Materials Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Insights:

The global EMI & RFI shielding materials market is growing steadily, mainly attributes to the vitality of these materials in electronic devices. Over recent years, the consumer electronics industry has grown strongly, which is acting as a significant tailwind to market growth. The proliferation of smartphones and other smart connected devices is accelerating the growth of the market, escalating it on the global platform.

According to a renowned research firm – Market Research Future (MRFR), the global EMI and RFI shielding materials market is set to reach USD 11,210.81 MN by 2023. In its recently published research, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR over 6.05% throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The increasing popularity of smartphones and other consumer electronics, especially in emerging regions led by improving economic conditions, impacts the market growth, hugely.

Besides, increasing government efforts being taken to upgrade the electricity distribution infrastructure are influencing the growth of the market, majorly. The increasing demand for renewable energy has fueled the growth in the numbers of overall power grids. Moreover, increasing expenditures on research activities and the augmenting demand for EMI & RFI shielding materials due to the rapid growth in the automotive industry are providing impetus to the growth of the market.

Industry Segmentation:

The report is segmented into four dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Material : Metal, Mu-Metal, Elastomer, Plastics, Carbon & Graphite, Conductive Elastomers, and Polymer, among others.

By Product : Coating & Paint, EMI Enclosure, and Gasket, among others.

By End-use : IT & Telecommunication, Medical, Defense, Electronic, and Automotive, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is projected to remain dominant in the global EMI & RFI shielding materials market throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the region held a commanding 46.88% share in the worldwide market. Factors, such as growing demand from the consumer electronics industry and the growing government efforts to increase power grid coverage in the region foster the growth of the regional market.

India, China, and Japan are emerging as major markets for EMI & RFI shielding materials in the region on account of the wind adoption rate across the energy industries. Moreover, continually rising end-use industries would propel the regional market growth over the assessment period. Furthermore, the continuously growing automotive sector would fuel the regional EMI & RFI shielding materials market, creating substantial market demand.

North America is another lucrative market for EMI & RFI shielding materials market, globally. Rapid developments in 5G technology and the augmenting demand for these materials in the aerospace industry is spurring the growth of the regional market growth. Continuing with the surging market demand, the region is expected to register 5.20% CAGR during the forecast period. Besides, increasing production capacities, high consumption potential, and the well-developed economy would support regional market growth.

The EMI & RFI shielding materials market in the European region is predicted to observe a surging demand throughout the forecast period. Increasing spending on luxury items led by the growing consumers purchasing power in European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and the UK is creating considerable market demand. Germany would provide immense impetus to the regional market growth due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the EMI & RFI Shielding Materials Market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several small and large-scale players. These players adopt strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and product/ technology launch to harvest a larger market share. They compete based on quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Players are extending their foothold in the international market by offering products at lower prices, which attracts end-users. Moreover, they focus on increasing their product value by extending their geographic reach and maximizing their profit shares.

Major Players:

• Laird PLC

• Chomerics

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• RTP Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• 3M

• Tech-Etch, Inc.

• Schaffner Holding AG

• AI Technology, Inc.

• MAJR Products

• Orion Industries Incorporated

• Holland Shielding Systems BV

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 05, 2019 —- PPG Industries, Inc. (the US), a leading global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials launched its new product – PPG TESLIN® EMI/RF (electromagnetic interference/radio-frequency) shielding material. It is a flexible, moldable, and affordable shielding solution that can be customized to provide specific shielding functionality and performance.

The patent of the material is pending with the US Patent & Trademark Office. The new PPG Teslin EMI & RF shielding material is designed for electronic applications that require shielding to function properly and to protect RF transponders, providing a durable grounding path. Also, this material is gaining interest as a shielding solution for advanced electronic passports (e-passports) due to its ability to protect against fraudulent access to travelers’ personal data, thereby increasing document security.

