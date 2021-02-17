Orthobiologics Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region And Forecasts Till 2024

The high costs associated with the orthobiologics, absence of proper reimbursement policies and scarcity of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

The market is likely to dominate by Americas during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising incidences of spinal disorders, obese and geriatric population, and preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the global orthobiologics market due to the rising adoption of newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies by a physician and patient awareness, government funding and support of the healthcare sector.

The Asia-Pacific market is likely to hold a significant market share in the orthobiologics market. The rising demand for advanced treatment, awareness and increasing investment in healthcare are responsible for the growth of this market in the region.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global orthobiologics market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global orthobiologics market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the market has been classified as a Demineralized bone matrix (DBM), Bone morphogenetic protein (BPM), Allograft, Viscosupplementation products, Synthetic bone substitutes, and Others.

Global orthobiologics market on the basis of application has been segmented into Osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis, Spinal fusion, Fracture recovery, Soft tissue injuries, and Others.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global orthobiologics market are Arthrex, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, and Others

Browse more Related Reports @