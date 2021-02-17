Global Breast Implants Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

Breast augmentation is a widely used cosmetic surgery method all over the world. The implants are the devices used mainly for enhancements of the aesthetics such as size, shape, and texture of a woman’s breasts. The breast implants market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to factors such as a rise in frequency of breast cancer cases, increase in focus on physical appearance, increase in a number of options for breast implants. However, factors such as increased risk of complications in the surgical procedure, and the cost of the procedure, social factors hinder the market growth

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global breast implants market report based on end user, application, shape, and product.

By product, the global breast implants market is segmented into textured breast implants, smooth breast implants, gummy bear breast implants, round breast implants, structured saline breast implants, saline breast implants, and silicone breast implants. Of these, the silicone breast implants will lead the market over the forecast period.

By shape, the global breast implants market is segmented into anatomical and round. Of these, the round segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global breast implant market is segmented into breast reconstruction and breast augmentation. Of these, breast reconstruction will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By end users, the global breast implant market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic centers, clinics, hospitals, and others. Of these, hospitals will have lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global breast implants market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. The increasing frequency of breast cancer, developing healthcare sector, growing acceptance of several silicone breast implant facilities, increasing awareness, and early adoption of advanced medical technologies are adding to the breast implants market growth in the region.

The global breast implants market in Europe will hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Higher maintenance levels, coupled with higher disposable income, are adding to the breast implants market growth in the region.

The global breast implants market in the APAC region is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. Rising medical tourism, an increase in disposable income, better adoption rate, burgeoning demand for advanced technology, and access to optimum treatment facilities are factors that are adding to the breast implants market growth in the region.

The global breast implants market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for poor medical facilities, lack of technical knowledge, and underdeveloped healthcare sector.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the breast implants market report include Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd, Ideal Implant Inc., CEREPLAS, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd., Laboratoires Arion, Hans Biomed Co. Ltd., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs S.A., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics, Sientra Inc., and Allergan (Actavis).

