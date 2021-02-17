Global Ceramic Inks Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview:

The data experts at Market Research Future (MRFR), after analyzing the current trends, conclude that the global ceramic inks market is set to garner massive revenue by the end of 2023. They also predict the market to expand at a healthy growth rate throughout the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market Drivers and Top Barriers

Surging Investment in Construction Industry Drives Market Growth

Ceramic inks are utilized for the development and printing of designs on ceramic tiles as well as glass. These inks are most commonly used in the construction industry, as they are required for almost every commercial and residential building. Thus, the growing investment in the construction industry will bring in good news for the global ceramic inks market in the coming years. Various benefits of ceramic inks help increase their appeal in the construction industry, with some being high resistance to water, weather, and various other liquids. These properties make ceramic ink the perfect choice for printing design on decorative glass as well as ceramic products like tableware and ceramic tiles. Hence, the rising use of decorative glass and ceramic tiles for construction is estimated to augment the consumption of ceramic inks in the following years.

Introduction of Ceramic Ink Products for Digital Printing Technology to Elevate Market Position

Market Position

With the replacement of analog printing technology with Digital printing technology, on account of its advantages like higher mass production, customization, reduced price, environment-friendliness, along with striking changes to design. Growing number of ceramic ink manufacturers are now in the process of developing inks that are specifically designed for digital printing technology, for meeting with the increasing demand for digital printing technology. This factor is expected to strengthen the market position from 2018 to 2023.

Market Opportunities

The surging investments for construction of skyscrapers has turned out to be one of the most exciting key trends in the ceramic inks market. Numerous construction companies around the world are making huge investments in the development of skyscrapers. Thus, the rising number of skyscrapers as well as high-rise buildings along with the extensive use of glass products in such buildings will, in all probability, serve lucrative growth opportunities to the global ceramic inks market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

As per the report, the market for ceramic inks has been segmented on the basis of printing technology, application, and end-user.

Based on the printing technology, the segments in the global market are digital and analog. Digital technology allows a vast range of combinations, colors, textures and designs that can be printed onto various products. Based on these properties, the demand for digital printing technology is bound to rise in the coming years.

The applications of ceramic inks are in ceramic tiles, architectural glass, automotive glass and others. The most common application of ceramic inks are ceramic tiles, and ceramic tiles are needed in almost every aspect related to construction around the world. Thus, this particular segment accounts for the substantial share of the market.

The end-use industries mentioned in the report include building & construction, automotive, packaging and others.

Leading Companies

· include FRITTA

· Tecglass

· Torrecid Group

· Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo

· Colorbbia Italia S.p.A.

· Sicer S.p.A

· Ferro Corporation

· Zschimmer & Schwarz

· Kao Chimigraf

· Sun Chemical

