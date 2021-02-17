Ingestible Sensor Market Development Strategy, Business Growth, Industrial Insights and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Ingestible Sensor Market Research Report-Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Overview

An ingestible sensor is a digital pill which is expected to revolutionize the healthcare sector as it delivers high-quality, low-cost medical monitoring, and diagnosis. The sensors provide daily medical assessment, medical adherence, real-time monitoring, internal body images, and many other functions for medical diagnosis and management. Once the ingestible sensors are swallowed in the form of digital pills, they get activated by electrolytes present within our body. Hence, it is expected that these sensors will positively impact the healthcare industry.

October 2018 – Proteus Digital Health, collaborated with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to manufacture digital medicines especially for monitoring mental health. This collaboration enables the advancements in medical products to serve patients suffering from mental illness. Additionally, a few tables are embedded with ingestible sensors such as Ingestible Event Marker (IEM) sensor which is made up of food grains and ingredients.

Key Players

Leading players in the global Ingestible Sensor Market include Microchips Biotech Inc., AdhereTech, Otsuka Holdings, MC10, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, CapsoVision Inc., Proteus Digital Health, and RF Co. Ltd.

Segmentation

The global ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical, application, and region.

By Component , the global ingestible sensor market is segmented into sensor, wearable patch/data recorder, and software.

, the global ingestible sensor market is segmented into sensor, wearable patch/data recorder, and software. By Application , the global ingestible sensor market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, pH sensors, and image sensors.

, the global ingestible sensor market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, pH sensors, and image sensors. By Vertical, the global ingestible sensor market is segmented into medical and sports & fitness.

Ingestible Sensor Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of ingestible sensor market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the ingestible sensor market with the largest market share due to the growing population of patients in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico who are the early adopters of new technology. The US food and drug administration (FDA) approved Abilify MyCite, a digital pill embedded with an ingestible sensor to track the health of patients via a smartphone.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market owing to the encouragement of the e-health strategy by the European government. China, Japan, India, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific are experiencing an increasing demand for digital pills and ingestible sensors owing to increasing expenditure in healthcare and medicines along with adoption of the latest technology and devices in the healthcare sector. Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the ingestible sensor market over the assessment period.

