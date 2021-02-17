Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is mainly used in the production of polyurethane foam. Increasing demand for polyurethane foam in industries including construction, HVAC, automotive, and electrical & electronics is expected to drive the growth of the global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market. The construction industry is the major revenue-generating segment for the global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market. The global COVID-19 analysis on methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market size is expected to grow at over 5% CAGR by the end of 2025.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8346

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Regulatory, Pricing, and Trade Analysis

The prices of polymeric MDI declined in 2018 due to oversupply while that of pure MDI increased due to the growth in the demand for pure MDI worldwide. The total quantity of MDI exported in its primary form increased by around 1.9% and that of MDI imports increased by around 23%. The use of MDI is subject to various environmental regulations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the European Chemical Agency (ECHA).

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@chemicalindustrygrowth/SuAb3mjvI

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Segmentation

By Form : The global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate industry can primarily be categorized into pure MDI, polymeric MDI, and modified MDI.

1. Pure MDI—Pure MDI is a blend of 4,4 and 2,4 isomers of MDI of which 4,4 MDI accounts for 98%. Pure MDI is used in the production of prepolymers for cast polyurethane applications such as wheels & rollers and mechanical goods; TPU elastomers; and spandex fibers.

1. Polymeric MDI—Polymeric MDI (PMDI) is a mixture of monomeric and polyaromatic methylene diphenyl diisocyanate. Polymeric MDI is also known as crude MDI. It is commonly used in the manufacturing rigid and flexible polyurethane foam for various applications including construction panels, spray heat insulation, refrigerators, and car interiors. PMDI is also used as a binder in the woodworking industry.

ALSO READ: https://chemicalindustrygrowth.blogspot.com/2020/11/global-methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate.html

By Application : The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market share has been segmented into rigid foam; flexible foam; coatings, adhesives, sealants, & elastomers; and others.

By End-Use Industry : The global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, furnishing & interiors, and footwear.

1. Building & Construction—The segment accounted for the largest share of the global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. The growth can be attributed to rising demand for energy-efficient construction materials coupled with increased spending on the renovation of buildings to build modern architecture. Polyurethane foam is used extensively in the building and construction industry to insulate roof underlays, exterior walls, floorings, interior wall cavities, attics, crawlspaces, door frames, and window frames, among others

1. Automotive—Polyurethane finds use in various automobile interiors such as seats, armrests, and headrests for their both cushioning and insulation purpose. The growing demand for energy-efficient vehicles to reduce environmental emissions is likely to result in increased automotive production and thus, surge the demand for polyurethanes and MDI.

ALSO READ: http://business.observernewsonline.com/observernewsonline/news/read/40956274/Transformer_Market_eyeing_significant_growth_at_a_healthy_6.28_CAGR_|_Market_Research_Future_

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-automotive-interior-ambient-lighting-market-2021-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-and-record-a-substantial-market-valuation-over-the-review-period-2021-01-20

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/