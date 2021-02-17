Global ACUTE HOSPITAL CARE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Acute Hospital Care Market Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis By Medical Condition (Emergency Care, Urgent Care, Short-Term Stabilization, Trauma Care, and Acute Care Surgery), Services (Coronary Care, Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care) – Global Forecast till 2023

Acute Hospital Care Market Overview:

Global acute hospital care market is showing good potential with which it can move ahead and achieve a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023. The time span can also be deemed as the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR) can predict significant changes in the market as it has several impactful analyses of factors.

Acute care can be defined as a branch of the healthcare industry that can be taken into consideration for short term treatment to address medical conditions that include broken bone, asthma attack, common cold, bronchitis, burn, pneumonia, flu, heart attack, and others require treatment in acute hospital care. There are other diseases that have been included in the process as well like cardiology, coronary care, neonatal intensive care, intensive care, and others. Innovation and better market inclusion of investment are other major reasons that can be taken seriously into consideration to understand the way the market would move in the future. However, the market growth for acute hospital care can get deterred by a lack of skilled personnel, dearth in infrastructure, and others.

Acute Hospital Care Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s take on the global market for acute hospital care is finding its segmentation based on medical conditions and services. These two segments are enriched with factorial details that can be taken into consideration for better market analysis in the coming days.

By medical conditions, the market for acute hospital care includes urgent care, emergency care, pre-hospital care, short-term stabilization, trauma care, critical care, and acute care surgery.

By services, the market report for acute hospital care includes intensive care, coronary care, cardiology, neonatal intensive care, and emergency department.

Acute Hospital Care Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas are showing every sign of emerging as a global market leader owing to its superlative technical capacity, better market expenditure, easy integration of various technologies, better investment capacity to treat people, and others are significantly going to improve the markets. The increasing population is also a major reason owing to its ability to widen the market scope. In addition, the market never shies away from any kind of innovation. North America, with the US and Canada, is expected to make notable growth opportunities. Europe is holding the second position with several countries showing a constant influx of funding that would trigger better market initiatives and innovation. Developed economies like Germany and France are expected to make better progress in the market by improving their hospital infrastructures.

MRFR’s take on the Asia Pacific market is witnessing a rapid surge in the market owing to a high intake of healthcare technologies, huge patient pool, better investment from emerging countries like India, Japan, South Korea, China, and others. India and South Korea are also trying to emerge as medical tourism hub, which can impact the market considerably. Advanced equipment is also finding their way in the market and are fetching in high revenues. On contrary, the Middle East & Africa is facing significant crises due to lack of funds, constrained medical facilities, and poor economies.

Acute Hospital Care Market Competitive Landscape:

Market players from diverse zones are showing extraordinary growth possibilities in the global market for acute hospital care market. These companies are Community Health Systems LLC (U.S.), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (U.S.), HCA Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ardent Health Services (U.S.), Universal Health Services, Inc. (U.S.), Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Vanguard Health System Inc. (U.S.), National HealthCare Corp.(U.S.), PruittHealth (U.S.), and others. The market is witnessing, from the past few decades, a strong surge in investment for various innovations that would facilitate better service to the patient. On the other hand, these players are known for their extensive skill in tactical changes that are to ensure their own market footing and take the global market forward.

Acute Hospital Care Industry Overview

In October 2019, The Prime Minister of New Zealand announced that the Taranaki Base Hospital Campus is all set to receive a USD 300 million grant from the Wellbeing budget funding to establish new acute hospital care.

