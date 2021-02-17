Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Overview

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Off-highway diesel common rail injection systems help distribute the fuel (diesel) into the injectors through the common rail. The diesel is pumped to the rail through a high-pressure fuel pump. The common rail injection system comprises a high-pressure pump, injectors, a rail, and an electronic control unit (ECU).

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2898630/global-device-as-a-service-daas-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

Competitive Analysis

Some of the Key Industry Participants of the Global Off-Highway Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Liebherr, and NOVA WERKE AG. These players have strengthened their presence in the market through product development and by partnering and collaborating with dealers, distributors, and globally recognized online retailers to cater to the demand for diesel common rail injection systems across the globe. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify due to the increasing number of product developments to reduce the cost of the product.

Delphi Technologies is focused on expanding its portfolio and increasing its presence in the UK market. It primarily focuses on manufacturing vehicle propulsion systems that optimize engine performance, improve vehicle efficiency, reduce emissions, improve vehicle performance, and support the electrification of vehicles. The company aims to enhance its position through investments in vehicle electronics and service markets. It invests in improving its vehicle product line to meet the new stringent emission and fuel efficiency regulations. It strategizes to incorporate a lean and flexible business model to minimize the impact of low earnings and cash flow growth.

ALSO READ https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1201149/global-device-as-a-service-daas-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

Denso Corporation has been working on expanding its business activities in the UK. It focuses on addressing the needs of the buyers in the UK and becoming a highly trusted brand. The company also focuses on developing products for applications in hybrid and electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, automated driving, and connected cars. It has been increasing investments in improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions so that they can be used in a variety of applications. Furthermore, it focuses on the development and manufacture of hybrid and all-electric drive systems for off-highway applications.

ALSO READ https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2899662/global-device-as-a-service-daas-market-research-report-2025/

Segmental Analysis

The Global Market for Off-Highway Diesel Common Rail Injection System is segmented based on Product Type, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel.

By Product Type, the global off-highway diesel common rail injection system market is divided into conventional solenoid injectors and piezoelectric injectors. The piezoelectric injector segment is expected to hold a significant share over the projected timeframe. The major advantage of piezoelectric injectors is the speed of operation—approximately ten times faster than the solenoid injectors. The amount of fuel, including a small dose of initial injection, is measured very precisely, which is reflected in fuel consumption reduction. The imposition of Euro 5 standards (emission standards) for nitrogen oxide (NOx) have helped to reduce the emissions and influenced the manufacturers to switch to piezoelectric injectors.

ALSO READ https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1699313/global-device-as-a-service-daas-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

By Vehicle Type, the global off-highway diesel common rail injection system market is segmented as dump trucks, tractors, excavators, loaders, dozers, motor graders, and others. The loader segment is expected to hold a considerable share of the market over the projected period. A loader is used to move objects and materials such as snow, feed, gravel, logs, raw minerals, recycled materials, and rocks into dump trucks, containers, and hopers. The loader engine requires an electronically controlled common rail and fuel injection system. The system instantaneously collects and analyzes information such as temperature, altitude, the oxygen level in the air, engine load conditions, and diesel particulate filter (DPF) temperature for precise control of the fuel injection timing. The common rail injection system in loaders helps measure the quantity of fuel and number of injection times for combustion control, which further reduces particulate matter (PM) and NOx emissions in the diesel engine. These factors are expected to boost the demand for the product in the loaders segment during the forecast period.

By Sales Channel, the global off-highway diesel common rail injection system market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Aftermarket segment will witness substantial share over the study period. Aftermarket is the secondary market, which is associated with manufacturing, remanufacturing, and installation of common rail injection systems and its parts after the diesel engine is retailed by the OEMs. The aftermarket has registered significant growth in the sale of common rail injection systems owing to their growing use and increase in demand for fuel-efficient and low emission vehicles.

ALSO READ https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2214317/global-device-as-a-service-daas-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the Global Off-Highway Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounts for significant share for 2018 in the global off-highway diesel common rail injection system market. Countries, including China and Japan, will majorly contribute towards the market growth. China is the most significant contributor to the off-highway diesel common rail injection system market in Asia-Pacific, in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to the growing demand for off-highway vehicles, owing to the rapid industrialization in the country. The increasing urbanization in the country is expected to boost the sale of diesel common rail injection systems for different vehicles. In the past years, there has been a significant increase in the use of heavy-duty commercial vehicles in China. The government of China has set C5 level emission standards and fuel efficiency standards, which increase the opportunity for manufacturers to develop the diesel common rail injection system and other injection technologies that comply with the standards.

In 2018, North America held the second-largest market share in the off-highway diesel common rail injection system market. The US government has imposed regulations to control vehicular emissions, which has influenced the OEMs to use advanced technologies to curb vehicular emissions. For instance, in 2015, the California Vehicle Emissions Program was launched by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which stated guidelines for zero-emission vehicles. This has led to an increase in the production and sale of diesel common rail injection systems in the country. Stringent government regulations and increased vehicle production and sale will significantly boost the demand for diesel common rail injection systems in the market in the US. The US Environmental Protection Agency has set several emission standards for heavy-duty highway engines and vehicles, which creates growth opportunities for the diesel common rail injection system manufacturers.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future® (Part of WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.) has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Our Research Analysts are eager to share their knowledge and assist you in refining market research parameters, choosing right market studies, and evaluating both the market scope and the research methodologies of varied segments.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]