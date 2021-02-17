Global Demulsifier Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Demulsifier is an active chemical used to separate emulsified water from crude oil during manufacturing processes. During oil exploration and production activities crude oil is produced in the oil in water form. Demulsifier is primarily remove significant quantities of saline water in order to prevent corrosion. They are classified as oil soluble demulsifier and water soluble demulsifier and find wide application scope in oil based power plants, petro refineries, lubricant manufacturing, crude oil, and sludge oil treatment.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Demulsifier Industry are increasing crude oil production, rising demand for lubricant, and increasing urbanization. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. High adoption rate along with the increasing number of power plants to meet the energy for the ever-growing population. Moreover, continuous expansion of automotive sector as well as shifting manufacturers focus towards cost effective vehicles are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the review period, 2017 to 2023. However, growing environmental concern regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in demulsifier along with the implementation of strict regulations are predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023.

Competitive analysis

• BASF SE

• Ecolab

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Clariant

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Schlumberger Limited

• Halliburton

• Croda International Plc

• Momentive

Market Segmentation

The global Demulsifier Industry is segmented into types, application, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is classified into oil soluble and water soluble. The oil soluble segment is predicted to lead the Demulsifier Industry over the forecast period on account of wide utilization of oil soluble demulsifier across the globe. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into crude oil, sludge oil treatment, oil based power plants, petro refineries, lubricant manufacturing. Among these application, crude oil is expected to grow with the highest CAGR on account of rising demand for oil and oil-derivatives, resulting in high production of crude oil globally. Moreover, the global production of crude oil is increasing, as various nations are focusing more on extracting oil from new as well as unconventional reserves. As of 2016, crude oil segment accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to continue its dominance over the assessment period. Additionally, growth of automotive sector and expansion of refineries across the globe is estimated to fuel the demand for demulsifier.

Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest Demulsifier Industry followed by North America and Europe due to strong existence of crude oil reserves. In Europe, Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for demulsifier in lubricant manufacturing. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for demulsifier, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing growth of sludge oil treatment sector is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of offshore and onshore activities as well as increasing innovations. In South America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to robust presence of automobile manufacturers.

