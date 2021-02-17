Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2023

Market Overview: Liquid saturated polyester resin is one of the types of saturated polyester in which the polyester backbone is saturated, thus they are not as reactive as unsaturated polyesters. Comparatively they possess low molecular weight which make them suitable for production of plasticizers and as reactants in the manufacturing of urethane polymers, and in linear high molecular weight thermoplastics such as PET. Most commonly reactant for the saturated polyesters are glycol and an acid or anhydride. They offer excellent weather resistance, chemical resistance, provide adhesion to various kind of substrates thus find wide application scope as automotive paints, can & coil coating, industrial paints, flexible & rigid packaging, and others.

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Evonik Industries

• The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

• Stepan Company

• Arkema S.A.

• Allnex Group

• Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

• Thai Urethane Plastic Co.,Ltd.

• NOVARESINE SRL

• Karna Paints

• Worlee-Chemie GmbH

Globally, liquid saturated polyester resin market is segmented on the basis of application such as automotive paints, can & coil coating, industrial paints, flexible & rigid packaging, and others. Among these, can & coil coating and automotive paints are expected to hold the larger share as compared to other segments. Rising demand for consumer goods in numerous countries across the globe is the main factor for the significant growth of the segment in the upcoming years. Moreover, increasing automotive production and sales along with the rising consumption of automotive paints is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, liquid saturated polyester resin are widely utilized in the production of industrial paints. Expansion of general industries such as chemical, steel, fertilizer, and consumer goods are predicted to fuel the demand for liquid saturated polyester resin. Additionally, rising construction activities in the developed and developing nations combined the growth of the paints & coatings industry is predicted to give new impetus to the market growth over the assessment period.