Global Hard Disk Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Global Hard Disk Market Research Report— by Type {Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drives (SDD) and Hybrid Disk Drives (HHD)}, Application (Notebook, Desktop, and Server) and by Region {US, Europe (Russia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Poland), China, Japan, India, South-East Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico and Colombia) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria)} – Forecast till 2026

Market analysis

Generally, hard disk producers are considerably investing in sophisticated machineries in order to present the most useful data storage resources to businesses as well as persons. At Present, the hard disk market is focused with Western Digital Corporation, Seagate, and Toshiba capturing more than 70% of the market share. The hard disk drive (HDD) market is highly focused in comparison to the solid-state drive (SSD). The HDD section populates a market share of 80.5% in the global hard disk market. HDDs are comprehensively used in personal computers and data centers. Also, since, HDDs are inexpensive as compared to SSDs, their demand is higher. However, the HDD market witnessed a decrease in revenue from 2014 to 2018, largely attributed to the shrinking shipment of private computers (PCs) around the globe. Nevertheless, agreeing to MRFR analysis, from 2020, the HDD market will pick up pace due to the growing need for such drives among data centers. Also, according to the analysis, the shipment of PCs will increase considerably in the coming years, since Microsoft Corporation announced to stop the service of the Windows 7 operating system by 2020. In April 2019, Sony announced two new external SSD drives, the high-performance SL-M series, and the standard compact SL-C series. The SL-M and SL-C’s high speeds enable quicker workflow when processing, editing, duplicating, and storing data. The Global Hard Disk Market is expected to increase at 6.5% CAGR to achieve a market worth of 93.88 billion in 2026. This will be in the lead to enterprises replacing PCs to use Windows 10 operation system. Also, businesses are expected to upgrade their systems in order to strengthen their IT security. All these trends will considerably help in increasing the demand for HDDs. Several hard disk players have expanded their production of SSD due to increased demand for the same in the market. Also, the market is showing a decrease in the prices of hard disks, making them more reasonably priced for the end users.

Market segmentation

The Global Hard Disk Market is segmented based on type, application, and region respectively. Based on the application, the notebook portion accounted for the leading market share of 39% in 2018. However, server segment is projected to sign on the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Based on the type, the hard disk market has been segmented into hard disk drive (HDD), solid-state drives (SDD), and hybrid disk drives (HHD). In January 2019, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation recently named MG08 Series, the industry’s largest capacity 16TB Traditional Magnetic Recording (CMR) HDD. With 33% more capacity than the latest and widely adopted 12TB determinations and 14% more capacity than prior 14TB models, MG08 16TB drives are well-matched with the widest range of applications and operating systems and adapted to mixed arbitrary and sequential read and write workloads in both cloud and traditional data center environments. In May 2019, Transcend Information Inc., a prominent company of storage and multimedia products recently announced the release of the StoreJet 25M3C, the latest USB Type-C portable hard drive to join Transcend’s growing family of USB Type-C portable storage devices. In August 2019, Seagate has

launched its Game Drive for Xbox Gears 5 Special Edition which is the latest addition to Seagate’s popular line of storage for gamers in collaboration with Microsoft and The Coalition. The hard disk drive (HDD) segment settled for the utmost market share of 80% in 2018; However, solid-state drives (SSD) segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% In August 2018, Seagate Technology announced the launch of the industry’s broadest range of advanced 14TB hard drives, ornamental the company’s initiative and specialty drive range. Consisting of IronWolf and IronWolf Pro for network-attached storage (NAS) applications, the BarraCuda Pro desktop drive, surveillance enhanced SkyHawkTM, and ExosTM X14 for hyperscale data centers, this purpose-built portfolio empowers customers to consume, manage and apply digital data more effectively and efficiently while founding new benchmarks in speed and capacity.In August 2017, Western Digital announced its acquisition of SanDisk. The arrangement has transformed Western Digital into a storage capacity solutions company with global scale, extensive product and technology holdings, and deep capability in non-changeable memory (NVM).

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Hard Disk Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. China settled for the major market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 17.15 billion in 2018; the market is anticipated to disclose a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the presence of many engineering firms and the ease of use of low-cost raw materials as well as economical labor. Japan is supposed to enroll the highest CAGR of 7.6%. This is owing to the hard disk market for Japan is to be expected to offer considerable prospects for providers operating in the market. Few of the leading players in the market are BUFFALO Inc., Samsung, Hewlett-Packard Japan, Transcend, TOSHIBA, and Seagate Technology LLC.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Hard Disk Market are Detonator manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Hard Disk Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Hard Disk Market are companies like Toshiba Corporation (US), Seagate Technology LLC (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Transcend Information. Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP) (US), Apple Inc. (US), Quantum Corp. (US), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (US), Mushkin Enhanced (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US) and Western Digital Corporation (US).

