Global Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

A new market study, "Global Homeland Security Surveillance CameraMarket Research Report 2018" has been featured on WiseGuyReportsAbout Homeland Security Surveillance Camera

Surveillance cameras monitor the behavior and activities of people for the purpose of managing, directing, or protecting them. Electronic systems, such as the closed-circuit television (CCTV), are generally used to perform surveillance from a distance. These cameras are primarily used by various governments and government agencies for intelligence gathering, crime prevention, protection of people or infrastructure, or for the investigation of crimes.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global homeland security surveillance camera market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global homeland security surveillance camera market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of haircare products to individual consumers and salons.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bosch Security Systems

General Dynamics

Honeywell

Moog

Silent Sentinel

Other prominent vendors

Baxall

CONTROP Precision Technologies

Dedicated Micros

The Infinova Group

JVCKENWOOD

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Vicon Industries

Market driver

Growing focus on public place protection.

Market challenge

Issues with quality of surveillance data.

Market trend

Integration of internet protocol (IP) technology in surveillance camera.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

