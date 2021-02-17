Global Chatbot Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Chatbot Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

A chatbot is a conversational user interface (CUI) like an avatar or a 3D animated persona that delivers text-based or voice-based information and service assistance to customers via a kiosk, mobile, or website on the Internet. It incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and domain knowledge that changes according to the content of the dialog between the chatbot and the customer.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global chatbot market to grow at a CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chatbot market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of chatbots.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Chatbot Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Anboto

Creative Virtual

eGain

Inbenta

Nuance

Other prominent vendors

CX Company

Ecreation

GetAbby

H-care

Next IT

Synthetix

Viclone

Market driver

Rising adoption of chatbots in healthcare insurance industry

Market challenge

Lack of integration between front-end and back-end knowledge base

Market trend

Chatbot integration with social media

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

