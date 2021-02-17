Global North American Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

North American Dental Equipment Market – Overview

Over the last two hundred years, dentistry has made countless strides and also experienced a few setbacks globally. Though, the ultimate goal of the profession has always remained the same, which is to meet the treatment needs of the patient. Dental technology remains an

important and valuable key to providing excellence in patient care. The role of today’s dental specialist has extended and evolved to being a gatekeeper of new product information, advisor on new restorative materials, imaging devices and radiology techniques, advocate of new technologies to improve consistency and accuracy, and educator for improved chair side techniques.

At the same time, the industry endures to wrestle with new challenges

redesigning the profession of dentistry. In a dental market where fewer percentage of educated and experienced dentists must meet the needs of an ever-growing population, new technologies arose to increase production levels and awaken a dental technology workforce. Dental Laboratories face many challenges today like productivity, profitability, staying competitive, new technologies, and offshore competition. However, it is suggested that the profession has contended with and seized many of these same issues over the recent years. Dental equipment’s are used for diagnosis and treatment of dental problems with the help of X-rays, radioactive substances, and other forms of radiant energy. The market is majorly driven by the technological advancements in the dental equipment, high adoption of digital dental radiology and imaging systems, growth in aging population, and dental surgeries gaining impetus. However, huge demand for dental tourism

and use of refurbished dental instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The North American dental equipment market is growing at a sound pace and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the North America Dental Equipment market is expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a constant CAGR during the anticipated period (2017–2023).

North American Dental Equipment Market – Competitive Analysis

Patterson Dental (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (Switzerland), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Carestream Health, Inc.(U.S.), and Biolase Inc. (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the North America Dental Equipment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The market for dental equipment is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of dental equipment appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The key players in the industry are adopting to compete with one another directly and indirectly with other ecosystem players.

To craft a reasonable impact in the market the companies are getting into various key activities. Out of product launches, partnerships & collaborations, and acquisitions are some of the major strategies adopted by the key players in this market.

