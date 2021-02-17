Global Leather Dyes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Research Report – Global Leather Dyes Market 2016-2023

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Leather Dyes Market size is expected to grow at ~5.0 % CAGR by 2023. The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing applications such as into natural and synthetic leather across various industries. Observing the growth of leather industry it can be anticipated that dyes for leather industry has a very promising future.

The major driving factors of Leather Dyes Market are growing demand from leather industries such as automotive interior, furniture, apparels, and others. In addition, the increasing demand of the synthetic leather is expected to fuel market growth of leather dyes in near future.

Global Key Player:

• Lanxess AG

• BASF SE

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Colorex Chemical Co., Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Krishna Industries

• Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

• J. K. Colors

• Prima Chemicals

• Synthesia, a.s

Segment Analysis

The Leather Dyes Market Share has been segmented into types and application. On the basis of types, the market has been divided into direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, mordant dyes, pre-metalled dyes, sulphur dyes and others (Reactive Dyes etc). Chemically, direct leather dyes are defined as anionic dyes that encompasses of functionally for cellulosic fibers. Therefore, this kind of dyes is generally applied with aqueous dye bath that holds electrolyte, either sodium chloride or sodium sulfate. With the aid of these dyes the dyeing process becomes much safer and suitable. Depend on their features, the offered range of direct dye in market is used in various leather applications such as automotive interior, furniture, apparels, and others.

Whereas, acid dyes, are readily soluble in water and easy to apply. They can be dyed directly on leather product. The dyed materials exhibit brilliant shades and good fastness properties. On the other hand, mordant dyes used majorly in natural dyes due to mordant imparts insoluble color on the substrates. Basic features of this dyes are they can possess amino groups, negatively charged, i.e. Anionic, prevents color bleeding, and most important having the ability to brighten or changes some dye colors.

Furthermore, on the basis of application leather dye market is segmented into natural leather, synthetic leather. Among the all application of leather dye, synthetic leather has occupied the major market share in 2016 owing to its increasing demand from the growing economies, especially from China and India. The major outlets of synthetic leathers are footwear, furniture, automotive industry, leather goods, cloths, and others. The growing demand from synthetic and natural leathers have increased the market for leather dyes which will further have an optimistic impact during the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

